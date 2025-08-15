Conveyor Belts Market Outlook 2025-2029: Iot-Enabled Systems And Steel Cord Belts Present Lucrative Growth Opportunities
The global conveyor belt market is projected to expand by USD 1.53 billion between 2024 and 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.6% during this period. This comprehensive report offers an exhaustive analysis of the market's dynamics, including market size forecasts, emerging trends, growth catalysts, and potential challenges. Vendor analysis covers approximately 25 prominent vendors.
The report delivers a current assessment of the market conditions, the latest trends, and the driving forces shaping the industry. It underscores the increasing demand for automation in material handling, the growing adoption of e-commerce and logistics, and the imperative for cost reduction in manufacturing operations as primary market drivers.
The study highlights the increasing implementation of IoT-enabled conveyor belt systems as a key growth driver, alongside the rising demand for steel cord conveyor belts and their expanding usage in warehouses.
Market Segmentation
By End-user:
- Retail Food and Beverage Automotive Others
By Type:
- Unit Handling Bulk Handling
By Product Type:
- Light-weight Medium-weight Heavy-weight
By Geographical Landscape:
- APAC North America Europe South America Middle East and Africa
Areas Covered in the Report:
- Conveyor Belt Market Sizing Conveyor Belt Market Forecast Conveyor Belt Market Industry Analysis
An in-depth vendor analysis is designed to help clients enhance their market position. The report features detailed assessments of several leading vendors. It also details forthcoming trends and challenges to inform strategic planning and optimize growth opportunities.
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- ACMI SPA Apollo Group B.V. Beumer Group GmbH and Co. KG Carolina Material Handling Inc. Daifuku Co. Ltd. Eriez Manufacturing Co. FIVES SAS FLSmidth and Co. AS Forbo Management SA Habasit International AG Heat and Control Inc. Hytrol Conveyor Co. ICONVEY and HONGSBELT Indpro Engineering Systems Pvt. Ltd. Shriram Beltings Techflow Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. Telschig GmbH Toyota Industries Corp. Vac-U-Max VIBRA MASCHINENFABRIK SCHULTHEIS GmbH and Co.
