Injury Prevention Tips From Local Ortho Experts Dr. Hinson & Dr. Shaw With Palm Beach Orthopaedic Institute

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With school sports ramping up across Palm Beach County, student-athletes are returning to the field, court, and basketball–often with more enthusiasm than preparation. This surge of activity, while exciting, also brings a sharp rise in preventable injuries at the start of each season. Orthopedic surgeons, Dr. John Hinson and Dr. Jonathan Shaw, with the Palm Beach Orthopaedic Institute, are emphasizing the importance of smart conditioning, stretching, and practical injury prevention tips to keep young athletes in top form.

Being aware of the most common injuries in student-athletes–and how to prevent overuse–is key to a strong and injury-free season. Dr. Hinson and Dr. Shaw emphasize that many sports injuries can be prevented with proper preparation, which includes suitable conditioning and recognizing potential early warning signs. By focusing on targeted muscle groups and sport-specific movements, athletes can reduce their risk of injury and improve overall performance.

Shoulder Overuse Injuries: Common injuries in Baseball, Tennis, and Volleyball

Repetitive overhead movements-common in baseball, tennis, volleyball, and many other sports and fitness activities-can place significant stress on the shoulder joint, particularly if the young athlete neglects proper warm-up routines. Failing to stretch before or after activity increases the risk of overuse injuries, including rotator cuff strains and labral injures. Ignoring early signs of discomfort and continuing to train or play through may worsen the condition and prolong recovery. It is crucial to seek medical evaluation at the first sign of persistent pain, rather than risking a more serious injury.

Dr. Hinson's Prevention Tip: Make sure to stretch before and after activity and incorporate safe shoulder-strengthening exercises with proper warm-up routines. It's important to limit overuse by rotating positions or reducing high-intensity reps during practice.

Knee Ligament Injuries (ACL Tears): Common injury in Football, Soccer, and Basketball

Quick stops, sharp pivots, and hard landings-like those in sports such as football, soccer, and basketball-can put a lot of pressure on the knees. Without proper strength, balance, and technique, these movements can increase the risk of injuries such as ACL tears, meniscus injuries, or inflammation in the tendons.

Dr. Shaw's Prevention Tip: Work on improving coordination and body control through balance exercises, while also strengthening the muscles that support the knee, particularly the hamstrings and quadriceps. Taking the time to build knee strength and learn safe movement patterns is key to preventing long-term damage.

Recognizing early warning signs, like pain, is just as important as prevention. Aches and pains can worsen if neglected. This is why Dr. Shaw urges parents, caregivers, and coaches to watch for the following red flags to take action early:

Persistent pain and/or swelling after practice or games

Limited range of motion or stiffness in joints

Limping or favoring one side during movement

Instability of the knee, like not being able to pivot or shift

A sudden decrease in performance or reluctance to participate

If any of these signs appear, or if pain occurs and doesn't go away, it's essential to seek medical attention promptly. As the school sports season gets underway, a proactive approach to injury prevention and early intervention can make all the difference. With expert guidance from orthopedic specialists like Dr. Hinson and Dr. Shaw, student-athletes can stay healthy, perform at their best, and keep the focus where it belongs: on the game.

