Global Alliance Of Prestige: Optimum Elite Club Partners With Never Give Up Day

#NeverGiveUpDay

#NeverGiveUpDay

#NeverGiveUpDay

#NeverGiveUpDay

#NeverGiveUpDay

Uniting the world's elite network with a global celebration of determination to drive change and opportunity.

- Alain HoroitNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a landmark collaboration, Optimum Elite Club , the exclusive global network for high-profile leaders and luxury brands, has officially partnered with Never Give Up Day , the international celebration of resilience, determination, and perseverance held annually on August 18.This strategic alliance brings together two influential forces: the prestige and global reach of Optimum Elite Club, and the universal, values-driven movement of Never Give Up Day. Together, they aim to inspire, connect, and engage individuals, industries, and communities worldwide in a celebration that resonates far beyond a single day.Uniting Luxury, Influence, and Purpose:Through this partnership, the members of Optimum Elite Club will gain exclusive opportunities to participate in and champion Never Give Up Day events, campaigns, and initiatives across more than 30 countries. In turn, the global supporters of Never Give Up Day will gain access to the elite network, philanthropic initiatives, and high-caliber collaborations fostered by Optimum Elite Club.The partnership will serve as a bridge between influence and inspiration, mobilizing leaders, entrepreneurs, and changemakers to unite behind a celebration that not only honors perseverance but also turns that spirit into meaningful action and social impact.A Global Movement with Tangible Impact:Never Give Up Day's mission has always been to create a day where individuals, brands, and communities proudly recognize and activate their resilience. With Optimum Elite Club's expansive network of prestigious members, the reach and influence of this mission will accelerate-connecting stories of determination with opportunities for collaboration, investment, and philanthropy.Alain Horoit, Founder of Never Give Up Day, commented on the partnership:“This alliance marks a new chapter for Never Give Up Day. The members of Optimum Elite Club understand the value of perseverance-not just as a personal trait, but as a driver of business, leadership, and impact. By joining forces, we're creating a unique platform where the spirit of Never Give Up Day meets the resources and influence needed to inspire real change worldwide.”Joao De Lima, Founder of Optimum Elite Club, shared his perspective:“At Optimum Elite Club, we believe that prestige must be paired with purpose. Partnering with Never Give Up Day allows our members to connect their success and influence to a cause that transcends industries, cultures, and borders. It's about creating a legacy-not just in business, but in the way we inspire and uplift others.”Looking Ahead:This partnership will see coordinated activations, special events, and global campaigns leading up to and on August 18, creating high-visibility moments for both brands and amplifying their shared commitment to resilience and excellence.With this collaboration, the Global Alliance of Prestige becomes more than a headline-it becomes a living example of how influence and determination, when united, can create waves of change around the world.

Alain Horoit

NEVER GIVE UP DAY

+ +1 929-388-2146

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.