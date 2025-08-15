Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Inventhelp Inventor Develops Modified CPAP Machine (RSM-228)


2025-08-15 10:31:40
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I use a CPAP machine, and I thought there should be a way to always ensure power during use," said an inventor, from Riverside, Calif., "so I invented the C E G DEVICE. My design allows the machine to continue working even when the original power source is disrupted by an outage, a tripped circuit breaker, or cord issue."

The invention provides an improved design for a CPAP machine. In doing so, it ensures the machine can operate even during a power outage. As a result, it increases safety. It also would notify the user if original power was disrupted. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who utilize CPAP machines.

The original design was submitted to the Riverside sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-RSM-228, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

MENAFN15082025003732001241ID1109933911

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

