Tamarack Resort To Resume Select Operations Friday, August 15

TAMARACK, Idaho, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following significant progress by fire crews in containment efforts yesterday and continued active firefighting operations today, Tamarack Resort will resume select operations beginning Friday, August 15.

"Our approach is deliberate and safety-led," said Kara Finley, Chief Operating Officer of Tamarack Resort. "Our highest priority remains the safety of those fighting the fires at or near our resort, as well as our guests, employees, and community. We are working closely with local authorities to ensure all activities resume only when conditions are safe. We are deeply grateful to the firefighters, emergency personnel, and our dedicated team members for their tireless efforts to protect Tamarack Resort and the surrounding area."

Reopening Friday, August 15

The following venues and services will resume normal operating hours tomorrow, with modifications where needed to support guest and staff safety:



Osprey Meadows Golf Course – Resuming operations with modifications: no beverage carts; food, beverage, and live music will move indoors at Fern & Feather.

Dining – The Reserve, Seven Devils Taphouse, Bella Vista Pizza, Clearwater Coffee Co., Village Market & Deli, Sugarloaf Creamery, and Fern & Feather (with modifications).

Village Services – Retail shops (Outfitters, Idaho Impressions, Logo Co.), Rentals, Tune Shop, Ticketing, and Whitewater Rafting.

Additional Services – The Spa at Tamarack and Lodging. Events & Activities (Where possible, music, events, and activities will move indoors) – Nine & Dine, Trivia, Yoga, Tastes and Tunes, Karaoke, and Live Music.

Remaining Temporarily Closed

The following venues and services will remain closed Friday, August 15, as we continue daily safety evaluations to determine reopening:



Marina

Ziplining

Mid Mountain Lodge Lift-Served Activities

These closures are temporary and not indicative of a permanent status. Tamarack Resort will continue to monitor conditions and will reopen additional operations as soon as conditions allow.

Our sincere thank you goes to the dedicated firefighters, emergency personnel, and Tamarack team members who have been working tirelessly over the past two days to protect Tamarack and the surrounding community.

About Tamarack Resort

Tamarack Resort is America's only ski, golf and lake resort. The independent, all-season destination is situated on 3,600 acres, located 90 miles north of Boise, Idaho. Within its master- planned community, Tamarack offers recreation, real estate, vacation rentals, event space and a vibrant alpine-style village. The winter brings 2,800 feet of vertical on 1,530 acres of skiable terrain in addition to Nordic and snowshoe trails. In the summer, the resort is home to golf, mountain biking, ziplining, hiking, rafting, and watersports on Lake Cascade. For more information on recreation, accommodations and real estate, visit tamarackidaho .

Media Contact:

Beth Bowman

208-315-1756

[email protected]

SOURCE TAMARACK RESORT

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED