Household Insecticides Market Trends And Forecast Report 2025 Market To Surpass $30 Billion By 2033 - Eco-Friendly And Innovative Formulations Propel Expansion
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|138
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$17.9 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$30.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Industry Segmentation:
- Product Type: Sprays dominate with a 35.6% market share in 2024, due to convenience and versatility. Composition: Synthetic products hold 68.5% market share, favored for effectiveness and fast action. Packaging: Small packaging leads with 38.5% market share, appealing for convenience and affordability. Application: Mosquitoes segment leads with 33.6% market share, driven by health concerns. Distribution Channel: Supermarkets and hypermarkets lead with 42.5% market share, offering convenience and diversity.
Regional Analysis:
- Asia Pacific: Largest market share in 2024 at 43.6%, driven by urbanization and diverse climate challenges. United States: Significant growth due to disease awareness and non-toxic formulations. Europe: Demand driven by strict regulations and preference for eco-friendly products. Latin America: High pest population and disease prevalence necessitate effective solutions. Middle East and Africa: High malaria rates drive demand for modern pest control.
Key Players Include:
- Amplecta AB BASF SE Bayer AG Dabur India Limited Earth Corporation Godrej Consumer Products Limited HPM Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd. Jyothy Laboratories Ltd. NEOGEN Corporation Reckitt Benckiser Group plc S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. Zapi S.p.A. Zhongshan Lanju Daily Chemical Industry Co Ltd.
