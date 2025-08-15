Maryland Physicians Care Brings Back-To-School Resources To Communities Across Maryland

MPC Community Engagement Representatives Sidney Boyd, Xiomara Martinez, and Shanna McClendon help local families get the supplies and information they need for a successful school year ahead.

Medicaid insurer connects with families at community events, offering free supplies and valuable resources for the school year

- Shannon Jones, Community Engagement Manager, Maryland Physicians Care

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, MD, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Maryland Physicians Care (MPC)-a statewide Medicaid managed care organization owned by Ascension Saint Agnes, Holy Cross Health, Meritus Health, and UPMC Western Maryland-is celebrating another back-to-school season, connecting with families across the state through community events that draw hundreds and thousands of attendees. At each event, MPC provides valuable health plan information along with free webcam covers, charging cords, and sticky notes to help families and students start the school year prepared and ready for success.

Recent Events

Earlier this month, MPC attended several major gatherings, including:

August 9 – Save A City, Ebenezer Church of God, Hyattsville, MD

August 9 – 8th Annual Summers in the 7th Block Party, Mondawmin Mall, Baltimore City

August 9 – Annual Back to School Pop-up Shop, Laurel, MD

August 12 – Community Fun Day & Backpack Giveaway, Germantown, MD

“The attendance and energy at our early August events have been incredible. Families are coming out in large numbers, and we're able to connect them with valuable resources while sharing in the excitement of a new school year,” shared Shannon Jones, Community Engagement Manager, Maryland Physicians Care. These events are a great way for us to meet members where they are, celebrate all our communities across the state, and make sure families feel seen and supported. We can't wait to see even more people and kids at our upcoming events.”

Upcoming Events

MPC will be on-site at more back-to-school events in the coming weeks, including:

August 15 – Catherine Strong Back to School Event, Baltimore, MD

August 16 – Ascension St. Agnes Back to School Event, Baltimore, MD

August 16 – Back 2 School, Salvation Army, Hyattsville, MD

August 16 – Back to School Drive-Thru Bookbag Giveaway, Laurel, MD

August 16 – A Day with Ms. Nica's Annual Back to School Bash, Camp Springs, MD

August 30 – Back to School Wellness Fair, Westminster, MD

MPC invites community members to join the fun, pick up back-to-school essentials, and learn more about the benefits and free programs available to Maryland Physicians Care members.

For more information and updates on upcoming events, visit: mpcMedicaid/events.

Terry Hillegas

Maryland Physicians Care

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.