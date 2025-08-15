Florida Department Of Education Approves Savvas Learning Company's Myperspectives Florida For Grades 6-12 ELA Instruction Statewide

High-quality program meets ESSA Level 2 Evidence for its positive impact on learning outcomes, showing Florida students using myPerspectives had significant ELA gains and improved performance

PARAMUS, N.J., Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Savvas Learning Company , a next-generation K-12 learning solutions leader, is excited to announce that myPerspectives Florida English Language Arts (ELA) for grades 6-12 has been approved for statewide adoption by the Florida Department of Education (FDOE).

Savvas Learning Company is excited to announce that myPerspectives Florida English Language Arts (ELA) for grades 6-12 has been approved for statewide adoption by the Florida Department of Education. Additionally, the high-quality program meets ESSA Level 2 Evidence for its positive impact on learning outcomes, showing Florida students using myPerspectives had significant ELA gains and improved performance.

We are proud the Florida Department of Education has chosen myPerspectives ELA for all middle and high school grades.

The FDOE placed the newest edition of myPerspectives Florida on its "English Language Arts Instructional Materials Adoption List," determining that myPerspectives fully aligns with Florida's Benchmarks for Excellent Student Thinking (B.E.S.T.) Standards for ELA and successfully prepares students for the Florida Assessment of Student Thinking (FAST) in reading and B.E.S.T. writing assessment. The myPerspectives Florida program incorporates evidence-based approaches, strategies, and resources to help teachers ensure that all students in grades 6-12 can access grade-level content and increase their achievement.

Additionally, Florida educators can rely on myPerspectives to help their students gain higher proficiency. The previous edition of myPerspectives Florida, already in use in Florida schools, has been found to meet ESSA Level 2 Evidence for its positive impact on student learning outcomes. Rigorous new studies show that Florida students using myPerspectives had significant ELA gains and improved performance.

Students in schools using myPerspectives demonstrated a significantly higher ELA proficiency rate on the FAST Assessment than similar schools using other ELA programs. The proficiency rates for students using myPerspectives were 4.0 and 3.8 percentage points higher for students in middle school and high school, respectively. These differences were statistically significant, indicating that myPerspectives has a positive impact on student learning outcomes.

The new myPerspectives Florida program also comes with SavvyWriter by Savvas, a new and exciting digital tool that provides students with an interactive writing experience, featuring AI-powered feedback and engaging instructional support to improve their writing skills and boost their confidence. Featuring top-tier writing instruction and deep AI expertise tailored for grade 6-12 students, SavvyWriter provides interactive outlines and graphic organizers that are intuitive and easy to use to help students pre-write and plan.

"Savvas is committed to providing the most innovative and highly effective instructional materials to support Florida teachers and improve student outcomes," said Bethlam Forsa, CEO of Savvas Learning Company. "We are proud that the Florida Department of Education has chosen our myPerspectives program for all middle and high school grades, empowering Florida educators to teach with confidence knowing that they have at their fingertips the highest-quality instructional materials with proven efficacy and a state-of-the-art, AI-enabled writing tool that empowers students to become better writers."

Designed to help educators elevate literacy learning in Florida, myPerspectives Florida provides a comprehensive offering of high-quality, research-aligned instruction that includes:



Benchmark Clarifications for every lesson that provide additional context and detail to the benchmark, helping educators understand the specific concepts and skills students need to master.

Sample Texts Companion that meets the Florida B.E.S.T. "Appendix B Texts" requirement, providing educators with examples of texts that demonstrate the required reading complexity, quality, and range, as well as performance tasks aligned to the standards.

Foundational Skills Centers that provide built-in resources for targeted support to help all students get to grade level.

Targeted Resources for English Language Learners, such as Language Coach and Language Lab, that help students build the language needed to be successful in the core skills lessons.

FAST Reading and B.E.S.T. Writing test practice activities, embedded in the Student Edition, digital tests banks, as well as in a practice workbook, ensure students have ample practice for these high stakes tests. B.E.S.T.-Aligned Assessments that offer educators real-time progress monitoring, reinforcement opportunities, and insights data to drive instruction.

Built for Florida teachers and students, myPerspectives Florida delivers evidence-based instruction with proven efficacy to support all learners with differentiated, engaging, and B.E.S.T.-aligned content. The program, available for purchase now, is offered in print as well as digitally on the award-winning Savvas Realize learning management system.

ABOUT SAVVAS LEARNING COMPANY

At Savvas, we believe learning should inspire. By combining new ideas, new ways of thinking, and new ways of interacting, we design engaging, next-generation K-12 learning solutions that give all students the best opportunity to succeed. Our award-winning, high-quality instructional materials span every grade level and discipline, from evidence-based, standards-aligned core curricula and supplemental and intervention programs to state-of-the-art assessment tools and the industry's most innovative portfolio of college and career readiness solutions - all designed to meet the needs of every learner. Savvas products are used by millions of students and educators in more than 90 percent of the 13,000+ public school districts across all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, as well as globally in more than 125 countries. To learn more, visit Savvas Learning Company .

