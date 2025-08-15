Fury In Alaska Ahead Of Trump-Putin Meet Without Zelenskyy

Protests erupted in Anchorage ahead of the Trump-Putin summit, with anger over Zelenskyy's exclusion. Trump hinted that peace in Ukraine might need another round of talks with the Ukrainian leader. The high-stakes meeting on US soil could influence the trajectory of Europe's largest war since WWII.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.