Fury In Alaska Ahead Of Trump-Putin Meet Without Zelenskyy


2025-08-15 10:12:54
Protests erupted in Anchorage ahead of the Trump-Putin summit, with anger over Zelenskyy's exclusion. Trump hinted that peace in Ukraine might need another round of talks with the Ukrainian leader. The high-stakes meeting on US soil could influence the trajectory of Europe's largest war since WWII.

