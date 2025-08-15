Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Citi Puts Forward A Unique Debt Deal To Fund Ukraine Reconstruction: Report

2025-08-15 10:12:54
Citigroup (C) has reportedly been looking to put together a deal that would help Ukraine fund its reconstruction.

According to a Bloomberg News report, this is an attempt by Citigroup to secure its place in what could be a big financing opportunity in the coming years. The bank has been gauging investor interest in a possible deal since late last year, the report added. 

