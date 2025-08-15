Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Retail Sales Rise In July, Driven By Strong Auto Demand

Retail Sales Rise In July, Driven By Strong Auto Demand


2025-08-15 10:12:53
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

U.S. retail sales rose 0.5% in July, driven by a strong surge in demand for automobiles, data from the Commerce Department showed on Friday.

According to a Dow Jones estimate cited by MarketWatch, the increase in retail sales in July was in line with analyst estimates. Retail sales performance for June was revised upward to 0.9% by the Commerce Department's Census Bureau.

Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits<.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

MENAFN15082025007385015968ID1109933847

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search