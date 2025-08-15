Mi-17 Helicopter Crash In Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kills 5 Crew Members On Relief Mission (WATCH)
Five crew members died on Friday when an Mi-17 helicopter, engaged in a relief operation amid heavy rain, crashed in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The chopper was on an emergency mission to assist rain-hit areas. The likely cause of the crash is reported to be bad weather as officials continue the probe.
#BREAKING: Pakistani Helicopter belonging to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has crashed in bad weather killing 5 crew members including two pilots. The aircraft was carrying out a relief mission to flood-hit Bajaur when communication was cut off. twitter/f2oVC9lunA
- Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) August 15, 2025
A Khyber Pakhtunkhwa helicopter crashed near Chingee Banda, Buner, Pakistan during heavy rain and devastating flood relief operations. All 3 onboard died. The crash occurred while supporting rescue efforts in flood-hit areas amid ongoing monsoon rains. twitter/X2o2pFFyVr
- GeoTechWar (@geotechwar) August 15, 2025
