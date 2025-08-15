Mi-17 Helicopter Crash In Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kills 5 Crew Members On Relief Mission (WATCH)

Five crew members died on Friday when an Mi-17 helicopter, engaged in a relief operation amid heavy rain, crashed in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The chopper was on an emergency mission to assist rain-hit areas. The likely cause of the crash is reported to be bad weather as officials continue the probe.

Pakistani Helicopter belonging to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has crashed in bad weather killing 5 crew members including two pilots. The aircraft was carrying out a relief mission to flood-hit Bajaur when communication was cut off.

A Khyber Pakhtunkhwa helicopter crashed near Chingee Banda, Buner, Pakistan during heavy rain and devastating flood relief operations. All 3 onboard died. The crash occurred while supporting rescue efforts in flood-hit areas amid ongoing monsoon rains.

