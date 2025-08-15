Sweden: Two People Injured Near Mosque During Friday Prayers In Orebro Probe Launched
Both victims were taken to hospital, a police spokesperson told Reuters. He declined to comment on the extent of their injuries.
Public broadcaster SVT reported, citing an unidentified eyewitness, that one person was shot shortly after leaving the mosque following Friday prayers. Police suspect that the shooting could be linked to a criminal gang activity.
Emergency services were present in large numbers at the scene and police have urged the public to stay away.
According to initial reports, Swedish Police have confirmed that at least 2 people were injured and a manhunt is on for the attacker. The shooting came to light after a call regarding the incident came in at 1.45 p.m local time, reported Aftonbladet.
In February, ten students and teachers were killed in a shooting in Orebro, some 200 km (125 miles) west of Stockholm, in what became Sweden's deadliest gun attack.
With agency inputs.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)
