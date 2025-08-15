Lavrov Arrives In Style: Russian Foreign Minister Sports 'USSR' Sweatshirt For Putin-Trump Summit In Alaska

MENAFN - Live Mint) Russia's foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, made a striking arrival in Alaska's Anchorage, sporting a USSR sweatshirt as he arrived for what Trump called as“HIGH STAKES” talks between the POTUS and Russian President Valdimir Putin.

Stepping out of a black vehicle as part of Moscow's high-powered delegation, the Russian Foreign Minister was seen sporting a black gilet over a sweatshirt emblazoned with“CCCP” - an abbreviation of the Russian-language cognate of USSR (Union of Soviet Socialist Republics).

The veteran diplomat, who landed in Alaska before Putin, is a key figure in shaping Russia's foreign policy and a prominent member of the dignitarie accompanying Vladimir Putin on Friday.

