Lavrov Arrives In Style: Russian Foreign Minister Sports 'USSR' Sweatshirt For Putin-Trump Summit In Alaska
Stepping out of a black vehicle as part of Moscow's high-powered delegation, the Russian Foreign Minister was seen sporting a black gilet over a sweatshirt emblazoned with“CCCP” - an abbreviation of the Russian-language cognate of USSR (Union of Soviet Socialist Republics).
The veteran diplomat, who landed in Alaska before Putin, is a key figure in shaping Russia's foreign policy and a prominent member of the dignitarie accompanying Vladimir Putin on Friday.
(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)
