Trump-Putin Summit: Hotels, Cabs Fully Booked Flight Curbs In Place - How Alaska Is Preparing For High-Stakes Meet
The summit will take place at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska's largest military installation.
A Cold War listening post less than a thousand miles from Russia, the base offers controlled airspace, fortified gates and instant access to military units.
The Russian president will step onto American soil for the first time since he ordered the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.Also Read | Trump-Putin Summit: Which dignitaries are part of 'HIGH STAKES' talks?
Temporary flight curbs, likely from 9.30 AM local time to 6.45 AM local time, on Friday have also been imposed by the federal administration, according to media reports.
The Trump-Putin summit will be the latest chapter in the 49th US state Alaska's long history with Russia.
Siberian fur traders arrived from across the Bering Sea in the first part of the 18th century, and the imprint of Russian settlement in Alaska remains.
Theoldest building in Anchorage is a Russian Orthodox church, and many Alaska Natives have Russian surnames.
Alaska has been US territory since 1867, and it has since been the location of theonly World War II battle on North American soil, a focus of Cold War tensions and the site of occasional meetings between US and world leaders.Also Read | Trump-Putin Alaska Meet LIVE: POTUS leaves for Anchorage to join Putin
For the Friday meeting, Trump is expected to land at around 10.10 AM local time in Alaska and Putin is likely to arrive 50 minutes later. The meeting is likely to start at around 11.30 AM.
Trump has described the“feel-out” meeting as an effort toward ending Russia's war in Ukraine, suggesting a territorial swap could be part of a deal.
Putin has sought to strengthen his rapport with Trump ahead of their summit, praising the US leader's efforts to broker an end to the war in Ukraine and dangling the promise of economic cooperation and a new arms control treaty.
(With inputs from agencies)
