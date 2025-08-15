Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

2025-08-15 10:09:57
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:47 AM EST - Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust : Announced today a cash distribution of US$0.0517 per REIT unit for the month of August, representing US$0.62 per REIT unit on an annual basis. Payment will be made on or about September 15, to unitholders of record as of the close of business on August 29. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust shares are trading unchanged at $25.25.

