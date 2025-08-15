Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Surge Energy Inc.

Surge Energy Inc.


2025-08-15 10:09:57
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:53 AM EST - Surge Energy Inc. : Confirms that a cash dividend to be paid on September15, in respect of August production, for the shareholders of record on August 31, will be $0.043333 per share. Surge Energy Inc. shares T are trading down $0.03 at $7.03.

MENAFN15082025000212011056ID1109933834

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search