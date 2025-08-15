Carolwood Estates Launches Its 2025 Midyear Report

Topping the list was a $110 million purchase in Bel Air by Australian billionaire James Packer. Carolwood CEO Drew Fenton represented Packer on the buy-side, while the seller was represented by Stephen Resnick and Jonathan Nash of Resnick & Nash, alongside David Parnes and James Harris of Bond Street Partners. The trade marked the highest sale in Los Angeles at the year's midpoint.

Carolwood represented three of the four highest residential sales in Beverly Hills, four of the five highest residential sales in Trousdale, and the four highest sales in the Los Feliz / Silver Lake area as of mid-2025. Their agents also achieved the highest sales in Holmby Hills, Brentwood Park, the Hollywood Hills, Mount Olympus, and Hancock Park.

In February, thirteen of Carolwood's agents and teams were featured in the Los Angeles Business Journal's The List, ranking the top 100 residential agents and teams in Los Angeles.

In June, twenty-one of their agents and teams were ranked among the top 1,000 in the nation by RealTrends in partnership with the Wall Street Journal. James Harris and David Parnes of Bond Street Partners took the top spot as the #1 medium team by volume in the nation while Drew Fenton ranked #1 in L.A. County for individuals by volume. Fenton, Parnes, and Harris were joined by Linda May and Cooper Mount in Variety's Showbiz Elite feature in May.

Carolwood grew its roster as it welcomed Mick Partridge, Shana & Emila Tavangarian, Yoori Park, Anita & Levik Stephan, and Brody Davis to the fold among others.

This unrivaled pool of diverse talent has helped Carolwood to achieve a dominant 23% market share of the $20 million+ residential market and a leading 24% market share of the $10 million+ market in the prime neighborhoods of Los Angeles with a sales volume of nearly $3 billion as of June.

The figure almost matches that of Carolwood's entire annual performance of $3.2 billion in 2024. Since its inception in November 2022, the firm has closed ~$7.8 billion in sales.

Carolwood's associates conducted 60 transactions priced $10 million and above as of June with nearly a third (32%) of those deals being conducted in-house with fellow associates at the brokerage. Not exclusive to just luxury, the firm closed $447 million worth of properties priced $4 million and below as of mid-2025, a 38% increase compared to the same period last year.

Carolwood maintains an estimated $3.4 billion in current inventory, $1 billion of which is held off-market. Carolwood announced its in-house pocket listing app available for its agents in May.

Carolwood continued to bring iconic properties to the market in 2025 including a $177 million trophy property by developer Ardie Tavangarian, the $25 million Parry Residence c.1929 re-imagined by Mark Rios, Estee Stanley and Clements Design, and Lizzo's stunning $14 million Trousdale mid-century-style estate.

Finally, Carolwood became the new exclusive Los Angeles affiliate of Forbes Global Properties in March. The exclusive worldwide residential real estate partner of Forbes , Forbes Global Properties provides exclusive editorial and advertising opportunities to the world's premier real estate firms and is now represented by 19,000 agents across 26 countries in over 600 locations. Carolwood will benefit from Forbes ' engaged audience of over 109 million to connect, inspire, and inform affluent potential home-buyers and sellers about the finest properties for sale globally.

The full report is available now on Issuu .

SOURCE Carolwood Estates