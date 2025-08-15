Bronzelens 2025 Hosts Nightly Features, Powerhouse Panels, And Signature Events
The Atlanta premiere of Daryl Pitts' feature film 'The Rhythm & The Blues starring Leon, is on Wednesday, August 20.
Talkback with Actor Leon and Director Darryl Pitts
The world premiere of A Mess of Memories, written and directed by Trilith Institute's Inaugural Emerging Creative in Residence Ebony Blanding, happens on Thursday, August 21.
Talkback with Ebony Blanding, Jeffery Stepakoff, and Mandy McCowan, Executive Producers
The Atlanta premiere of Bam Bam: The Sister Nancy Story , directed by Alison Duke, Friday, August 22.
Talk Back with Alison Duke, made possible by the Consulate General of Canada in Atlanta.
A special screening of Old Gray Mare and a conversation with actor Devale Ellis and director Courtney Glaude on Saturday, August 23.
Featured 2025 BronzeLens Power House Panelists include actress, writer, producer, director Dakore Akande in Global Lens: Bridging Africa and the Diaspora Through Cinema, Dr. Fahamu Pecou in Layers of Meaning: Infusing Culture into Your Films, and actor Sean Freeman in Casting 360: From Reps to Roles Onscreen.
The schedule for the Thursday, August 21 through Saturday, August 23, Power House Panels is as follows:
August 21
Building Your Crowdfunding Community with Seed & Spark
Streaming Ahead: The New Wave of Film Acquisition & Funding (Acquisition Models & Streaming Platforms Demystified)
Film & Fortune: Protecting Your Creative IP
August 22
Layers of Meaning: Infusing Culture into Your Films
Casting 360: From Reps to Roles Onscreen
Stage, Screen, or Stream? Blurring the Lines of Storytelling
August 23
Global Lens: Bridging Africa and the Diaspora Through Cinema
From Sketch to Screen: The Art of Wardrobe & Design (Costume Design's Role in Visual Storytelling)
AI & The Auteur: How Tech is Shaping Tomorrow's Cinema
Everywhere, All at Once: Creating Content Across Platforms
Signature Events
Saturday, August 23
The Second Annual BronzeLens Filmmakers' Sneaker Ball returns to Atlanta City Hall.
Sunday, August 24
Cinema and Social Justice Sunday showcases films and discussions that explore social justice, human rights, and civil rights at the Tara Theater.
The Annual BronzeLens Awards honor the "Best of Festival" films at the Ray Charles Performing Arts Center at Morehouse College.
For more information regarding the BronzeLens Film Festival, visit .
