Bronzelens 2025 Hosts Nightly Features, Powerhouse Panels, And Signature Events

BronzeLens enlightens, entertains, and educates audiences with curated film screenings, panels, and signature events.

The Atlanta premiere of Daryl Pitts' feature film 'The Rhythm & The Blues starring Leon, is on Wednesday, August 20.

Talkback with Actor Leon and Director Darryl Pitts

The world premiere of A Mess of Memories, written and directed by Trilith Institute's Inaugural Emerging Creative in Residence Ebony Blanding, happens on Thursday, August 21.

Talkback with Ebony Blanding, Jeffery Stepakoff, and Mandy McCowan, Executive Producers

The Atlanta premiere of Bam Bam: The Sister Nancy Story , directed by Alison Duke, Friday, August 22.

Talk Back with Alison Duke, made possible by the Consulate General of Canada in Atlanta.

A special screening of Old Gray Mare and a conversation with actor Devale Ellis and director Courtney Glaude on Saturday, August 23.

Click Here for Bios and Photography. For a full list of the 2025 BronzeLens Official Film Selections, visit Official Film Selections | Welcome to the 16th Annual BronzeLens Film Festival .

Featured 2025 BronzeLens Power House Panelists include actress, writer, producer, director Dakore Akande in Global Lens: Bridging Africa and the Diaspora Through Cinema, Dr. Fahamu Pecou in Layers of Meaning: Infusing Culture into Your Films, and actor Sean Freeman in Casting 360: From Reps to Roles Onscreen.

The schedule for the Thursday, August 21 through Saturday, August 23, Power House Panels is as follows:

August 21



Building Your Crowdfunding Community with Seed & Spark

Streaming Ahead: The New Wave of Film Acquisition & Funding (Acquisition Models & Streaming Platforms Demystified) Film & Fortune: Protecting Your Creative IP

August 22





Layers of Meaning: Infusing Culture into Your Films

Casting 360: From Reps to Roles Onscreen Stage, Screen, or Stream? Blurring the Lines of Storytelling

August 23



Global Lens: Bridging Africa and the Diaspora Through Cinema

From Sketch to Screen: The Art of Wardrobe & Design (Costume Design's Role in Visual Storytelling)

AI & The Auteur: How Tech is Shaping Tomorrow's Cinema Everywhere, All at Once: Creating Content Across Platforms

Signature Events

Saturday, August 23

The Second Annual BronzeLens Filmmakers' Sneaker Ball returns to Atlanta City Hall.

Sunday, August 24

Cinema and Social Justice Sunday showcases films and discussions that explore social justice, human rights, and civil rights at the Tara Theater.

The Annual BronzeLens Awards honor the "Best of Festival" films at the Ray Charles Performing Arts Center at Morehouse College.

For more information regarding the BronzeLens Film Festival, visit .

Contact:

Terri Vismale-Morris

BronzeLens Director of Public Relations

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE BronzeLens Film Festival