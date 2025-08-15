Relief Mental Health Adds Trauma-Informed Psychiatric Provider Michael Henderson To West Allis Clinic, Expanding SPRAVATO® And Psychiatry Services

WEST ALLIS, Wis., Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Relief Mental Health is pleased to announce the addition of Michael Henderson, MSN, APNP, PMHNP-BC, to its West Allis clinic . As a board-certified psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner, Henderson expands access to high-quality, trauma-informed psychiatric care for individuals across the Milwaukee area.

Henderson specializes in medication management and SPRAVATO® (esketamine) administration for those experiencing depression, anxiety, and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). He brings particular expertise in trauma-related disorders, including PTSD and complex trauma, developed through years of clinical experience serving veterans at the VA Medical Center in Milwaukee.

His trauma-informed, patient-centered approach emphasizes safety, stabilization, and trust-building as foundational elements of care. He integrates evidence-based psychopharmacologic interventions with comprehensive diagnostic assessment and ongoing monitoring to support long-term recovery and improved functioning. He prioritizes expedited access to care, understanding the importance of early intervention and timely treatment adjustments in improving outcomes for patients with complex psychiatric needs.

Relief Mental Health operates two Wisconsin clinics-West Allis and Middleton (just outside of Madison)-offering patients across the state access to advanced psychiatric services and timely care. At Relief, medication management is tailored to each patient's unique needs, with a focus on both symptom relief and overall well-being.

Henderson also works closely with a multidisciplinary team to coordinate care and refer patients to complementary services offered by Relief, such as transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), when clinically appropriate.

For adults facing treatment-resistant depression, Henderson provides SPRAVATO® (esketamine)-an FDA-approved nasal spray that works differently than traditional antidepressants by targeting glutamate pathways in the brain. This innovative treatment can offer rapid symptom relief for patients who have not responded to other interventions, offering a renewed sense of hope and progress.

Prior to joining Relief, Henderson cared for veterans at the VA Medical Center in Milwaukee, where he developed individualized treatment plans, managed complex medication regimens, and supported patients through education and trauma-informed care. His work with the veteran community strengthened his commitment to delivering evidence-based care to those most in need.

Henderson is currently accepting new patients and has immediate availability for appointments. To schedule a visit, call 855.205.4764 or go to reliefmh .

About Relief Mental Health

Relief Mental Health is a leading outpatient provider of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), SPRAVATO® (esketamine), IV ketamine, psychiatry, and therapy for the treatment of depression, OCD, anxiety, and other mental health conditions. Founded in 2020, Relief is committed to expedited access to care and delivering innovative, evidence-based treatments across a full continuum of services. Relief operates 12 clinics across four states-Colorado, Illinois, New Jersey, and Wisconsin-and is dedicated to setting a new standard for mental health care through empathy, clinical excellence, and ongoing responsiveness to evolving patient needs. For more information, visit reliefmh.

CONTACT: Melanie Eilers

Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE Relief Mental Health

