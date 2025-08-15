Proven VCT Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£0.6165
|663
d)
Aggregated information
|Aggregate Price
|Aggregate Volume
|Aggregate Total
|
£0.6165
|
663
|
£408.74
e)
Date of the transaction
15 August 2025
f)
Place of the transaction
London
Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone 020 7845 7820
-End-
