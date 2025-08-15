More Credit Unions Join National Student Loan Marketplace, Showcasing Unique Solutions To Support Students And Families

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington, DC, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credit unions across the country have been deepening their role in education finance, and now, more and more are showcasing their solutions via the Student Choice loan marketplace. Featuring an easy-to-use tool that quickly matches students with lenders, the marketplace has added three credit unions in the past two months, further enhancing the reach of the platform that already reaches borrowers in all 50 states and has helped more than 132,000 families nationwide in their college planning and funding process.









StudentChoice.org





So far in 2025, more than 53,500 students and families have used Student Choice's CUSelect Finder Too to search for more than $1.3B in education financing, reflecting the growing demand for transparent, mission-aligned alternatives to traditional private student loans.

“We view student lending not just as a product, but as a meaningful service opportunity for our members,” said Humberto Ornelas, Vice President of Consumer Lending at Star One Credit Union, which recently joined the marketplace.“With so much uncertainty involving education financing lately, we want our members to know that Star One will be there with real solutions-not just during college, but for their entire financial journey.”

While a few big-name private student lenders dominate the digital landscape through aggressive paid advertising and teaser rates, credit unions have remained one of the industry's best-kept secrets-despite offering uniquely flexible, responsible options rooted in member service.

The Student Choice marketplace was created in response to this imbalance.

“The student lending landscape is confusing and we were tired of watching millions of students and families encounter the same five lenders over and over again – companies that spend millions on advertising, influencer deals, and direct mail to try and own the market,” said Michael Weber, Chief Marketing Officer for CU Student Choice.“That kind of pay-to-play exposure drives up borrower acquisition costs, and ultimately, loan costs for families.”

In contrast, many credit unions offer a more affordable and flexible option: the education line of credit. But these programs have often been overlooked in the costly battle for digital visibility.

“We're working to level the playing field,” Weber continued.“This marketplace eliminates confusion around credit union membership and seamlessly connects students and families with credit unions that can meet their funding needs, while also providing straight-forward information to help them borrow smarter.”

CU Student Choice works with hundreds of credit unions to help them offer education line of credit programs that reflect their core values: flexibility, fiscal responsibility, and member-first service. Unlike many traditional private loans that require borrowers to reapply annually, the education line of credit allows funds to be drawn as needed across multiple academic years, helping reduce unnecessary debt while providing peace of mind.*

Credit union solutions have not gone unnoticed amongst college planning and funding experts.

“I'm impressed by the innovative line of credit that credit unions have brought into the student lending market,” said Debbie Schwartz, Founder and CEO of Road2College, a widely respected education platform that helps millions of families each year navigate the complexities of college admissions and financial aid.“The multi-year borrowing capability makes it very convenient and flexible, and we've been proud to highlight it to our user base as an alternative to traditional private student loans.”

The expansion of credit union involvement marks a long-overdue shift in the student loan landscape. For years, a handful of national lenders have dominated the conversation through marketing muscle alone, often at the expense of more flexible, student-centered solutions. But that dynamic is changing. Credit unions are no longer content to be the best-kept secret in student lending. They're stepping forward, raising their voices, and expanding access to mission-driven options for the families who need them most.

About Student Choice

CU Student Choice is a credit union service organization (CUSO) that helps credit unions strengthen their role in education finance. Through private loan solutions and borrower education, Student Choice enables institutions to offer fair, flexible student lending that meets real-world needs. Since 2008, more than 132,000 families have accessed funding through Student Choice credit union partners. To learn more, visit NMLS #2123582

About Star One Credit Union



As a member of Star One Credit Union, you are part of one of Silicon Valley's largest, member-owned financial institutions. Star One offers financial services to more than 130,000 members worldwide. With assets over $8.8 billion, Star One is ranked 19th in total assets among over 4,900 credit unions nationally.

* Subject to credit approval and annual review. Must meet the school's Satisfactory Academic Progress (SAP) requirements.

