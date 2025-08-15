Nagaland Governor La. Ganesan Passes Away In Chennai
Despite intensive medical care and surgery, he breathed his last at 6.23 p.m., coinciding poignantly with the nation's 79th Independence Day.
According to hospital sources, Ganesan was found unconscious at home and rushed to the ICU. Doctors detected internal injuries caused by the fall, and although surgery was performed, his condition remained critical.
Over the past week, his health continued to deteriorate until he succumbed to his injuries.
Born in Thanjavur district, Tamil Nadu, La. Ganesan began his political journey through the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) before joining the Bharatiya Janata Party.
Known for his organisational skills and unwavering loyalty to the party, he rose to become the president of the Tamil Nadu BJP and later represented Madhya Pradesh in the Rajya Sabha.
Over the decades, he was actively involved in strengthening the BJP's base, especially in southern India, and was respected for his straightforward and disciplined approach.
In August 2021, he was appointed Governor of Manipur, a post he held until February 2023. During this period, he was also entrusted with additional charge as the Governor of West Bengal between July and November 2022.
On February 20, 2023, Ganesan assumed office as the 19th Governor of Nagaland, where he continued to serve until his demise.
Throughout his gubernatorial assignments, Ganesan was seen as a steady Constitutional authority, maintaining cordial ties with state governments while upholding the Centre's directives.
His tenure in Nagaland was marked by engagement with various stakeholders on developmental issues, and he was appreciated for his approachable demeanour.
News of his passing has drawn condolences from political leaders across the spectrum.
Many remembered him as a leader committed to public service, whose decades-long career combined grassroots activism with constitutional responsibility.
His death marks the end of a long and eventful public life, leaving behind a legacy of discipline, dedication, and service to both party and nation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
India Luxury Goods Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth Statistics And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Meal Subscription Business Plan And Feasibility Study 2025: Costs, Operations & Market Outlook
- What Factors Are Driving The Brazil Renewable Energy Market In 2025?
- India Higher Education Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2025-2033
- Where Are The Major Product And Distribution Segments In Brazil Nutricosmetics Market?
- Global Tissue Paper Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 2,057.9 Billion, CAGR Of 5.0% By 2033.
- Nursing Training School Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment