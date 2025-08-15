Moneyshow Unveils“Real Estate Plays For Profit And Income Expo” On Aug. 19-20, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Upcoming online event to feature 15-plus speakers and world-class educational and networking opportunities, with a focus on all types of real estate assets

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MoneyShow , a leading producer of live and online financial conferences for investors, traders, and financial advisors, is pleased to unveil the upcoming“Real Estate Plays for Profit and Income Expo” on Aug. 19-20, 2025. This fully virtual event will bring together more than 15 renowned speakers who will share invaluable insights on identifying robust profit and income plays in the real estate space.

Market veterans and industry experts will pull back the curtain on advanced methodologies that can help attendees benefit from opportunities in commercial and residential real estate. They will cover options like private real estate investments, publicly traded Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), and other specialist vehicles. This two-day event will be extremely timely given the seismic shifts the real estate market has undergone recently.

Mike Larson, Editor-in-Chief at MoneyShow, explained:“The real estate market has seen tremendous changes in the past few quarters. In light of broader economic uncertainties and 'sticky' mortgage rates, even the lucrative spring season did not live up to expectations. Despite the underlying pessimism, there is strong growth on offer. Drawing on decades of experience, our exceptional lineup of speakers will share their perspectives on identifying those highly actionable opportunities.”

MoneyShow conferences are recognized for offering premier educational experiences, as well as fostering productive networking environments to help attendees reach their financial goals. The virtual format will also allow attendees to access live market analysis, portfolio recommendations, and a wealth of educational resources. Interactive features include virtual booths showcasing investment opportunities, one-on-one Zoom meetings with company representatives, and insightful presentations.

Notable speakers include Patrick Duffy, Senior Real Estate Economist, U.S. News and World Report; Peter Boockvar, CIO, Bleakley Financial Group; Ryan Detrick, Chief Market Strategist, Carson Group; Mitch Roschelle, Principal and Chief Strategy Officer, Madison Ventures +; and Michael Kramer, Founder, Mott Capital Management, LLC, among others.

Sponsors and media partners of the expo include prestigious organizations such as ECI, Barron's, Investor's Business Daily, and MarketWatch.

MoneyShow has partnered with IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) to amplify the digital reach of the event. IBN's extensive network includes over 5,000 syndication partners, such as Apple News and MarketWatch, as well as 60+ IBN brands with millions of followers. As the official media sponsor, IBN will enhance recognition for speakers, participants, and the event through cutting-edge digital and social media strategies.

Randy Clark, Director of Global Operations at IBN, added,“MoneyShow hosts industry flagship events with a packed roster of exceptional speakers from the world of finance and real estate. Their wealth of experience and deep insights will be invaluable to attendees. Given the tariff wars, above 2% inflation, geopolitical frictions, and broader economic slowdown, the upcoming conference will offer a window into highly profitable and income-generating opportunities. We are, once again, excited to collaborate with MoneyShow and deliver a powerful educational experience for attendees.”

Registration for the event is available at the following link:



About MoneyShow

MoneyShow has a long history of creating successful investors and traders through timely investing and trading education, delivered by powerful experts who are best-selling authors, market analysts, portfolio managers, award-winning financial journalists, and newsletter editors. With MoneyShow's interactive environment, our audience of over one million passionate investors and traders are offered a unique format of live, interactive exchange, which generates unparalleled experience for both the expert and the investor and trader.

With constant network expansion, we continue to create broader distribution of our expert commentary through virtual events, face-to-face forums, social media, and in-depth courses that educate and guide qualified investors and traders to outperform the market. Each session energizes, empowers, and educates everyone who participates. The opportunity for learning and profit within this highly charged atmosphere draws hundreds of thousands of enthusiasts, year after year.

General Inquiries:

Debbie Osborne Raible

Sr. VP, Media and Programming

...

941-373-2238

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 18+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP) , IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets ; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions ; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published:

Corporate Communications

IBN

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

...