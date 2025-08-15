Immigrants Built This: ZD Stucco Repair Honors The Crew Behind Its Inc. 5000 Rank

ZD Stucco Repair team celebrates becoming an Inc 5000 company

At today's weekly meeting, the NJ contractor credited its team, spanning Latin America to Eastern Europe, for the growth recognized on the Inc. 5000 list.

- Bacha Samsonia, President of ZD Stucco RepairCLIFTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- At its weekly team meeting, ZD Stucco Repair announced it made the 2025 Inc. 5000 and honored the field crews and coordinators who made it possible.“People see the before-and-after photos,” said Bacha Samsonia, President of ZD Stucco Repair.“But the real picture is Mexico next to Georgia next to Hungary next to Colombia. Different accents, one standard for highest quality.”Seven years ago, the company took on whatever came: hairline crack repairs, bird holes in stucco, matching a finish. Then came full restorations. Then historical projects where a century-old texture had to be matched by eye, not just by spec. The scope widened again: roofing and gutters integration woven into complex stucco systems on the same facade.A first wave of five-star Google reviews built momentum; an A+ BBB rating formalized it; the Inc. 5000 simply recorded it.In 2024, the team completed 300+ projects, restored or installed ~700,000 sq. ft. of stucco surfaces, and finished 78 roofing jobs.“This honor isn't just the executive team's merit,” Samsonia added.“It belongs to the people loading trucks at dawn, balancing schedules at noon, and finishing corners in the dark. Our crew built this.”About ZD Stucco RepairZD Stucco Repair, built on over 20 years of experience, is a 5-star-rated stucco contractor serving New Jersey and the Greater New York area. We specialize in new stucco/EIFS installations, repairs, bird hole and molding restoration, as well as exterior painting, roofing, gutters, and Hardie board installation. Whether for residential or commercial projects, our team is committed to delivering high-quality craftsmanship, ensuring every job is completed on time, within budget, and with minimal hassle.

