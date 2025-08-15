Automotive Radar Market 2025-2029: Unveiling Growth Developments With The Latest Updates

The Business Research Company

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Automotive Radar Market Through 2025?

In recent times, there has been a significant expansion in the size of the automotive radar market. The market's worth is projected to increase from $6.93 billion in 2024 to $8.03 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.0%. The surge in the past period is largely linked to a heightened emphasis on vehicle safety and collision prevention, the integration of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) in vehicles, the rising demand for adaptive cruise control and autonomous functionalities, strict safety regulations, and a growing interest in advanced safety features.

In the coming years, the size of the automotive radar market is predicted to witness significant expansion, with an estimated value of $14.78 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 16.5%. Factors contributing to this growth in the forecasting period include increased demand for radar sensors in electric and autonomous vehicles, incorporation of 5G technology for more robust and reliable communication, escalated use of radar for pedestrian detection and city driving, an expanding connected car ecosystem, and the broadening of the commercial vehicle market through radar-inclusive safety mechanisms. Key trends projected in the forecast period comprise of technological evolvement in radar sensors for enhanced precision, creation of high-resolution radar sensors with vast range, amalgamation of radar with different sensor technologies for extensive sensing, focus on cybersecurity initiatives for safeguarded radar communication, and collaborations between car manufacturers and technology providers.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Automotive Radar Market?

The increase in road mishaps is predicted to stimulate the expansion of the automotive radar market. Road accidents represent incidents due to traffic confrontations, negligence, or other factors resulting in harm or fatality to the people involved. Automotive radar stands as one of the multiple sensor systems for collision prevention, along with pedestrian and cyclist detection, functioning alongside vision-based cameras to identify vehicles and decrease accidents. For instance, as per the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a government agency from the U.S, distracted driving led to 3,308 deaths and around 289,310 injuries in the nation in 2022. Furthermore, 621 vulnerable road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists, succumbed to accidents occurring from distracted driving. Consequently, the surge in road accidents stimulates automotive radar market expansion.

Which Players Dominate The Automotive Radar Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Automotive Radar include:

. Analog Devices Inc.

. Autoliv Inc.

. Continental AG

. DENSO Corporation

. NXP Semiconductors

. BorgWarner Inc.

. Robert Bosch GmbH

. Texas Instruments

. Valeo SA

. Infineon Technologies AG

What Are The Future Trends Of The Automotive Radar Market?

Tech advancements are currently the leading trend gaining traction in the automotive radar market. Mainstream companies in the market are presenting state-of-the-art technologies to broaden their market footprint. A prime example is Under, a US-based producer of digital automotive radar-on-chip for automated systems, who launched the industry's first 4G digital imaging radar-on-chip in March 2022. This development offers intricate radar solutions along with superior accuracy and heightened sensing for both stationary and moving objects over short and long distances. Their innovative driver assistance systems promise precise readings regardless of weather and light conditions, while also reducing interference from other readers.

Global Automotive Radar Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The automotive radarmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle

2) By Range: Long-Range Radar (LRR), Short And Medium-Range Radar (SMRR)

3) By Frequency: 24 Ghz, 77 Ghz, 79 Ghz

4) By Application: Adaptive Cruise Control (Acc), Autonomous Emergency Braking (Aeb), Blind Spot Detection (Bsd), Forward Collision Warning System, Intelligent Park Assists, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Passenger Car: Compact Cars, Sedans, SUVs, Coupes, Luxury Cars

2) By Commercial Vehicle: Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs), Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs), Buses, Trucks

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Automotive Radar Market?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific held the most significant portion of the automotive radar market. The report on this market encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

