Miami Strategic Intelligence Institute Condemns The Assassination Of Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe Turbay

In a unified message, MSI2 members expressed their demand for justice in this case and a thorough and transparent investigation

- María Herrera-Mellado, PhDMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Miami Strategic Intelligence Institute (MSI2) condemns the assassination of Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe Turbay and urges justice with zero tolerance for impunity. This statement follows a video analysis by retired U.S. Navy and Army intelligence officer Jesús Romero, a senior geopolitical analyst and distinguished member of MSI2.In his remarks, Romero characterized Colombian President Gustavo Petro as“a guerrilla fighter who has taken power in Colombia to lead it down the same path as Venezuela.” These comments are made in the context of the assassination of Senator Uribe Turbay.“While Gustavo Petro points outward to foreign issues, he faces a profound internal problem,” Romero said, describing“a displacement of democratic stability and governance within Colombia.” He further argued that this assassination underscores the escalating risks posed by political violence and criminal influence in the country.In a unified message, MSI2 members expressed their condemnation of the assassination of presidential candidate Uribe Turbay, as well as their demand for justice in this case and a thorough and transparent investigation.Dr. Rafael Marrero, President and Founder of MSI2, stated:“This is an intolerable act of political violence that strikes at the heart of Colombian democracy. The U.S. must stand with the Colombian people and demand full accountability. Justice must prevail, and impunity cannot be allowed to take root.”Attorney-at-Law, María Herrera-Mellado, PhD, editor-in-chief of Gateway Hispanic and MSI2 General Counsel, declared:“The assassination of Miguel Uribe Turbay reveals the grave crisis facing Colombia under the government of Gustavo Petro, marked by polarization, increasing violence, and institutional weakness. Petro's confrontational rhetoric and the neglect of security for opponents like Uribe Turbay have created a climate conducive to political violence, threatening democracy. This assassination demands an urgent investigation and a change in government policies to guarantee national security and unity.”LTC Octavio Pérez, U.S. Army (Ret.) and MSI2 Co-Founder, added:“With less than a year to go until the 2026 elections, Colombia is in danger of surrendering to the left again. Voting intention polls in July show a technical tie between the right and the left. The people do not deserve to follow the path forged by Petro and members of the FARC, whom police investigators have tentatively linked to the five captured in this assassination. Where is the OAS? Where is the UN? Condemning this assassination is a necessary step for a country that leads all of Latin America in this type of crime. Failure to condemn this crime will make it less palpable in the coming months. People tend to forget how serious and reprehensible this crime is, and it will have no effect come election time.”Another MSI2 Co-Founder, Dr. Luis Noguerol, an IT executive and cybersecurity expert, emphasized:“As a senior member of MSI2, I strongly condemn the atrocious murder of Senator Miguel Uribe Turbay. We demand immediate and decisive justice; impunity cannot be tolerated under any circumstances. This crime is a direct attack on democracy and the rule of law. Society and institutions must act without hesitation to ensure that those responsible face the full weight of the law. Not silence, not oblivion.”About MSI2Founded by Dr. Rafael Marrero, the Miami Strategic Intelligence Institute (MSI2) is a nonpartisan, conservative think tank dedicated to promoting stability, democracy, and prosperity in Latin America while addressing global challenges, particularly those posed by the People's Republic of China.As a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), MSI2 offers high-level strategic intelligence, policy research, training, and consulting services. Its expert team-composed of former military officers, intelligence professionals, and policy specialists-brings decades of experience from both government and private sectors. The institute delivers innovative, actionable solutions to complex geopolitical, economic, and security challenges, making it a trusted partner for decision-makers, media, and institutions committed to the truth.

Grethel Delgado

Rafael Marrero & Company Brands

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.