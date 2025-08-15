Global DNA Forensics Market Accelerates With Growing Demand For High-Tech Investigative Solutions 'BCC Research LLC'

"As the need for advanced crime-solving methods, paternity testing, and disaster victim identification intensifies, the DNA forensics industry is experiencing steady growth, driven by technological innovation and evolving forensic applications."

BOSTON, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, the " Global DNA Forensics Market " is projected to grow from an estimated $3.3 billion in 2025 to $4.7 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% from 2025 to 2030.

This report provides a detailed review of the global DNA forensics market, segmented by product types (kits, equipment, software), sources (blood, bones, hair), techniques (PCR, STR, NGS, etc.), applications (criminal testing, paternity and familial testing), and end users (forensic labs, research institutes). It also analyzes market dynamics, including trends, challenges, patents, and emerging technologies. Regions coved are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. Additionally, the report examines the competitive landscape and profiles leading companies in the industry.

This report is particularly relevant today due to rapid advances in DNA sequencing technologies and their expanding role in global criminal justice systems. Rising crime rates and increased awareness of forensic science's importance in delivering accurate and timely justice are driving market demand. Government initiatives, enhanced funding, and regulatory support for forensic infrastructure are further accelerating growth. Additionally, the integration of DNA forensics with digital databases and biometric systems marks a transformative shift, making this a critical moment to assess market opportunities and challenges.

The factors driving the market's growth include:

Rising Crime Rates: Higher crime rates increase the need for accurate and efficient forensic tools, making DNA analysis essential for solving cases and identifying suspects.

Government Funding: Governments are investing in forensic science to improve public safety, which infuses research, infrastructure, and adoption of DNA technologies.

Technological Advancements: Innovations in DNA testing, especially for paternity and familial relationships, have made these services faster, less expensive and more widely used.

DNA Databases: Expanding national and global DNA databases helps match samples quickly, improving investigation speed and accuracy.

Growth in Emerging Markets: Developing countries are updating their forensic capabilities, creating new demand and opportunities for DNA forensic services.

Request a sample copy of the global market for DNA forensics report .

Report Synopsis