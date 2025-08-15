Global DNA Forensics Market Accelerates With Growing Demand For High-Tech Investigative Solutions 'BCC Research LLC'
|
Report Metric
|
Details
|
Base year considered
|
2024
|
Forecast period considered
|
2025-2030
|
Base year market size
|
$3.1 billion
|
Market size forecast
|
$4.7 billion
|
Growth rate
|
CAGR of 7.7% from 2025 to 2030
|
Segments covered
|
Product Type, DNA Source, Technique, Application, End User,
and Region
|
Regions covered
|
North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and
Africa, and South America
|
Countries covered
|
U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, the U.K., Italy, France,
Spain, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea,
Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of
South America, the Middle East and Africa
|
Market drivers
|
. Rising crime rates.
. Government funding for forensic science.
. Technological developments in paternity and familial testing.
. Database development and utilization.
. Expansion in emerging countries.
Interesting facts:
-
DNA technology now allows a single sample to be analyzed in under 90 minutes, enabling near-instant identification directly in the field.
National DNA databases have expanded globally. More than 70 countries maintain extensive repositories, some containing millions of profiles, which significantly aid in resolving cross-border crimes.
Emerging startups:
-
Ande Corp.
Parabon NanoLabs, Inc.
Nebula Genomics, Inc.
The report addresses the following questions:
1. What are the projected size and growth rate of the market?
-
The global market for DNA forensics was valued at $3.1 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $4.7 billion by the end of 2030, at a CAGR of 7.7% for the forecast period.
2. Which factors are driving the growth of the market?
-
The expansion of the global DNA forensics market is fueled by increased crime rates and demand for reliable and efficient criminal identification procedures. Advances in technology, especially in next-generation sequencing (NGS) and short tandem repeat (STR) analysis, have dramatically improved the speed and accuracy of forensic examinations. Additional government support and regulatory intervention further enhance forensic infrastructure globally, with the growth of DNA databases facilitating quicker case closures. Furthermore, the use of DNA forensics in paternity determination, immigration identification, and disaster victim identification is expanding the market scope. Incorporating AI and machine learning into forensic processes, enabling improved analysis and automation.
3. Which market segments are covered in the report?
-
This report segments the market scope by product type, source, technique, application, and end user.
4. Which product type segment will be dominant through 2030?
-
Kits and consumables will be dominant in the DNA forensics market through the forecast period.
5. Which region has the highest market share?
-
The North America market for DNA forensics was valued at $1.1 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $1.7 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.
Market leaders include:
-
ABBOTT
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC.
BIO-RAD LABORATORIES INC.
DANAHER CORP.
EASYDNA
F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.
GORDIZ
ILLUMINA INC.
LABCORP.
MERCK KGAA
NMS LABS
PROMEGA CORP.
QIAGEN
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.
ZYMO RESEARCH CORP.
SOURCE BCC Research LLC
