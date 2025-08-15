Step Into The Spotlight With The New Otterbox Cirque Du Rebelle Collection

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Cirque du Rebelle Collection features four exclusive designs, each brought to life on the sleek OtterBox Symmetry Series Clear case. From big top stripes to harlequin argyle, each design channels the spirit of the circus with a modern twist. This limited-edition drop is available for a wide range of iPhone models-from the iPhone 13 to the latest releases-as well as the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, allowing users to showcase their unique style while keeping their device protected.

"The new Cirque Du Rebelle collection is a celebration of individuality and playful self-expression," said Erika Johnson, senior color material finish designer at OtterBox. "It's for the dreamers, the rebels and anyone who wants their tech to reflect both their personality and sense of fun."

Built with a slim, streamlined design that's contoured to your phone, the Symmetry Series Clear case offers a barely-there feel while delivering serious protection. It's tested to three times the drop rating of military standard and features raised edges around the screen and camera to guard against everyday bumps and scratches. With built-in magnets for seamless MagSafe compatibility and integrated anchors for accessories such as crossbody straps and wristlets, the OtterBox Symmetry Series Clear is the go-to phone case for keeping up with life's everyday balancing act in style.

Don't clown around -pair your new Cirque du Rebelle case with an OtterBox screen protector and mobile charge to keep your phone fully protected and always powered.

From humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo. garage, OtterBox has spent over 25 years mastering the art of protection, delivering durable yet stylish phone cases that can go anywhere, do anything, so you can say 'yes' to everything. Whether you're scaling mountains or simply surviving a Monday morning commute, OtterBox has you and your device covered.

It's no surprise OtterBox is the #1 most trusted smartphone case brand in the U.S. From ultra rugged to effortlessly stylish, OtterBox helps you follow your 'yes' anywhere.

At the heart of every OtterBox innovation is a commitment to create positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox says yes to giving back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. Employees say yes to giving back when they use 24 hours of paid time off each year to volunteer. Since 2011, OtterBox employees have logged more than 148,000 volunteer hours, contributing an estimated $3.8 million in value to local communities. Learn more about our yes at otterbox/givingback .

