Diplomats Urge Global Investors To Act Now On Canada's Indigenous Economic Moment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ten Vancouver-based envoys representing some of the world's most influential economies met face-to-face with Indigenous leaders and Canadian business executives at the Indigenous Partnerships Success Showcase (IPSS) Diplomat Leadership Luncheon.

The roundtable session underscored a stark truth: the scale of Canada's Indigenous-driven economic opportunity is vast, the window to act on this potential is short, and global capital will decide how far and how fast it goes.

Hosted by Resource Works with the Business Council of British Columbia, the luncheon was a rare convergence of influential voices determined to accelerate international investment in Indigenous-led economic opportunities - from energy to tourism to infrastructure and trade corridors.

It was a warm-up event for the 6th annual IPSS conference taking place at the Vancouver Convention Centre West on November 13, this year debuting the IPSS Shared Prosperity Awards.

Members of Vancouver's Consular Corps in attendance included: Republic of India , Mr. Masakui Rungsung, French Republic , Ms. Jennifer Lacoste, Malaysia Mr. Mohd. Afandi bin Abu Bakar, Republic of Poland , Mr. Piotr Kasperkiewicz, Italian Republic , Mr. Paolo Miraglia Del Giudice Ireland , Ms. Cathy Geagan, Hellenic Republic (Greece) , Mr. Dimitrios V. Skoutas, Kingdom of Thailand , Mr. Thanapol Wang-om-klang, Republic of the Philippines , Ms. Gina Jamoralin, United Kingdom, Mr. Thomas Codrington.

“Today, the Indigenous economy exceeds $30 billion and is on track to triple to $100 billion,” said Stewart Muir, founder of IPSS. “That growth won't happen by accident and without global financiers, the potential will remain artificially constrained. IPSS is where the right investors meet the right leaders to change that.”

Keynote speakers Crystal Smith, former Chief Councillor of the Haisla Nation, and Deanna Lewis (Kalkalilh), cultural leader and CEO of Kalkalilh Communications, delivered direct, personal accounts of the transformative power of Indigenous partnerships.

With the Port of Vancouver present as Canada's largest trade gateway, bound by a legal duty to consult with First Nations and milestones like LNG Canada's recent fifth shipment to Asia on the table, the message to international investors was clear: Indigenous partnerships are not side projects; they are essential to Canada's competitiveness in a resource-dependant world.

The IPSS diplomat luncheon sparked immediate interest from attending diplomats and the EU Chamber of Commerce, with follow-up meetings already in motion to connect international capital with Indigenous-led ventures.

Media Contact: Garth Jackson | ... | 778.323.4811

BACKGROUND

Since its inception, IPSS has presented more than 200 real-world success stories and facilitated numerous deals including $2 billion reported from IPSS 2024 alone. Muir calls it an“un-business conference” because the impact extends beyond transactions into trust, shared prosperity, and international deal-making that lasts.



Crystal Smith: “Our solution to managing poverty was to participate in major projects and be beneficiaries in every capacity... We had four proposals for deep-sea port projects. These projects are how we find solutions for our people.”

Deanna Lewis: “We're just starting to build generational wealth. We weren't allowed to own land or profit from it before. Projects like these must continue - they can't be allowed to fall away and it is why I am running for re-election.” Richard Prokopanko , Chair of Resource Works, stressed the broader value proposition:“It isn't just about profit. It's about the why - the hope for the future that Indigenous partnerships bring to communities and to the global economy.”



About IPSS

The Indigenous Partnerships Success Showcase is Canada's leading forum for forging durable partnerships between Indigenous communities and the business world, with a focus on projects of all scale that drive economic reconciliation and shared prosperity.

About Resource Works

The Resource Works Society is a non-profit dedicated to advancing responsible resource development in British Columbia through research, engagement, and advocacy.