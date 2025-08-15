Boston University Student Receives The SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship
CHICAGO, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SBB Research Group Foundation named Mia Madrigal a recipient of its STEM scholarship. The $2,500 award empowers students to create value for society by pursuing higher learning through interdisciplinary combinations of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).
Mia Madrigal, a sophomore, studies human physiology at Boston University. In addition to her studies, Mia volunteers with underserved youth to encourage them to pursue STEM and has contributed to research on campus.
“Mia's commitment to both science and service reflects the kind of impact-driven leadership we're proud to support,” said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation.
For eligibility criteria and more information on the Foundation's STEM scholarship, please visit
About the SBB Research Group Foundation
The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation sponsors the SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship, supporting students pursuing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) degrees. In addition to its scholarship program, the Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies.
