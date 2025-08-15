“KYIV” Ticker Goes Live on Nasdaq as Kyivstar Group Commences Trading

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Landmark listing makes Kyivstar the first and only publicly listed pure-play Ukrainian investment opportunity in the U.S. Stock Markets

Kyiv, New York, Dubai - August 15, 2025 – VEON Ltd. (Nasdaq: VEON) (“VEON”), a global digital operator and the parent company of Kyivstar Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: KYIV) (“Kyivstar” or“Kyivstar Group”), is proud to announce that Kyivstar today starts trading on Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) under the ticker symbol“KYIV”.

With the commencement of today's trading, Kyivstar Group (Nasdaq: KYIV) becomes the first and only pure-play Ukrainian investment opportunity listed on U.S. stock markets.

“From today onwards, the ticker KYIV will symbolize the opportunity to invest in Ukraine and to be part of the country's economic recovery,” said Augie Fabela, Chairman and Founder of VEON. “We are confident that the historic listing of Kyivstar will inspire both the American investors to be a part of Ukraine's recovery and Ukrainian businesses to share their growth potential with global community. Today is a milestone not only for Kyivstar, but also for our call to 'Invest in Ukraine, NOW!'.”

“With Kyivstar now trading on Nasdaq under the ticker KYIV, we are introducing a market-leading business on the world's leading stock exchange for technology companies,” said Kaan Terzioglu, VEON Group CEO and Chairman of Kyivstar .“This milestone reflects years of putting customers first, staying resilient through challenges, and leading with innovation. We look forward to building a long-term partnership with investors as Kyivstar becomes the first VEON operating company to achieve its own listing.”

“This is a proud moment for Kyivstar and its more than 5000 employees, who have worked relentlessly to make our company the backbone of Ukraine's resilience and the flagbearer of its future,” said Oleksandr Komarov, President of Kyivstar .“With the support of our parent company VEON, we have built a company that grows with Ukraine, serves its customers with an ever-expanding portfolio of digital services that the country needs, partners with global giants and maintains global governance standards. Time to invest in Ukraine is now and it is our privilege to be a leading channel for investors who are interested in doing so.”

Kyivstar is scheduled to ring the Nasdaq's Opening Bell on August 29, 2025, to formally mark its public listing.

About Kyivstar Group

Kyivstar Group is a Nasdaq-listed company and Ukraine's leading digital operator, serving nearly 23 million mobile customers and over 1.1 million home internet fixed line customers as of June 30, 2025. Kyivstar Group and its subsidiaries provide services across a wide range of mobile and fixed line technologies, including 4G, big data, cloud solutions, cybersecurity, digital TV, and more. together with its parent company VEON, Kyivstar Group intends to invest USD 1 billion in Ukraine during 2023-2027, through social investments in infrastructure and technological development, charitable donations and strategic acquisitions. operating in Ukraine for more than 27 years, Kyivstar Group is the first pure-play Ukrainian investment opportunity in U.S. stock exchanges. For more information, visit: .

About VEON

VEON is a digital operator that provides services to more than 150 million connectivity customers and about 120 million monthly active digital users. Operating across five countries that are home to more than 6% of the world's population, VEON is transforming lives through technology-driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth. VEON is headquartered in Dubai and listed on Nasdaq. For more information, visit: .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements,” as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words“anticipate,”“believe,”“estimate,”“expect,”“forecast,”“future,”“intend,”“may,”“opportunity,”“plan,”“project,”“should,”“strategy,”“will,”“will be,”“will continue,”“will likely result,”“would” and similar expressions (including the negative versions of such words or expressions).

Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to, among other things, timing of the closing of the proposed business combination and the listing of Kyivstar Group's common shares and warrants on Nasdaq, the expected investment opportunity in Kyivstar Group following the closing of the Business Combination, including the expectation that Kyivstar Group will be the only pure-play Ukrainian investment opportunity and the growth potential of Kyivstar Group. These statements are based on VEON, Cohen Circle and Kyivstar Group management's current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause Kyivstar Group's, VEON's or Cohen Circle's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release, including, but not limited to, the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the inability to complete the Business Combination due to the failure to obtain the necessary shareholder approvals or to satisfy other conditions to closing; changes to the proposed structure of the Business Combination that may be required or appropriate as a result of applicable laws or regulations; the decision by the SEC to deem effective the Registration Statement; the ability to meet the Nasdaq listing standards upon closing of the Business Combination and admission of Kyivstar Group for trading on Nasdaq; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the escalation or de-escalation of war between Russia and Ukraine; the successful integration of Uklon; continued growth in digital services; and other risks and uncertainties set forth in the section entitled“Risk Factors” included in the Registration Statement filed by Kyivstar Group with the SEC on June 5, 2025 and in any other subsequent filings with the SEC by Kyivstar Group or Cohen Circle. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which VEON, Kyivstar and Cohen Circle cannot predict with accuracy and some of which neither VEON, Kyivstar Group nor Cohen Circle might not even anticipate. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this release. VEON, Kyivstar Group and Cohen Circle do not undertake to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after such date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws.

Contact Information

VEON

Hande Asik

Group Director of Communications

...

Kyivstar

Media and Investor Contact:

...

Attachment

“KYIV” Ticker Goes Live on Nasdaq as Kyivstar Group Commences Trading