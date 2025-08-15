Tatum Galberth Unveils 'First Day Of School' Ft Ms. Houston Groundbreaking Meditation 'You Got This' Affirmation Album

"You Got This" Affirmation Album

Tatum Galberth, 7-year-old wellness advocate & viral YouTube affirmation influencer announces a Meditation Affirmation Album, guided journal & App Mymoodeo

- Tatum GalberthATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Rising 7-year-old wellness advocate and viral YouTube affirmation influencer Tatum Galberth is proud to announce the launch of her debut project - an innovative, multi-platform emotional wellness experience for children. The release includes a powerful Meditation Affirmation Album, an interactive guided journal, and the debut of Mymoodeo , a mobile-first emotional wellness platform designed especially for children and families of color.The first single from the album,“First Day of School,” featuring beloved educational creator Learning with Ms. Houston, is available on all platforms starting August 1. Listen here . Listeners will need to tune in to experience many more exceptional artists to be featured on the EP.Tatum has captured the hearts of millions online with her heartfelt affirmations and empowering daily mantras. Her videos have gone viral multiple times, garnering recognition and praise from major celebrities such as Jennifer Hudson, SZA, and Muni Long. With a message rooted in positivity and self-love, Tatum is quickly emerging as one of the youngest voices leading a new wave in children's mental health and emotional education.A First-of-Its-Kind Collaboration Led by Award-Winning Creators:The Meditation Affirmation Album is executive produced by Askia Fountain, a Grammy-nominated A&R and producer with credits including Nipsey Hussle, Nas, and Ne-Yo. Fountain also serves as brand manager for major educational and cultural children's brands such as Gracie's Corner, Learning with Ms. Houston, and Naturalistas Dolls. His unique expertise at the intersection of entertainment and education brings depth and creative excellence to the project.This family-friendly musical experience offers age-appropriate, relatable, and engaging tracks that help children process big emotions, boost confidence, and develop tools for emotional self-regulation.Introducing Mymoodeo: A New Emotional Wellness Platform for KidsLaunching in tandem with the album is Mymoodeo, an interactive digital wellness hub and mobile app built to provide children - particularly Black and Brown youth - with daily access to mindfulness tools that reflect their voices and experiences. The platform offers:Daily affirmations and guided meditationsSoothing sleep music and calming soundscapesCurated playlists of mindful music and short-form audio toolsCulturally relevant, fun, and family-friendly contentMymoodeo aims to normalize mental health conversations at home and in schools by providing kids with the tools to articulate their emotions, manage stress, and build lifelong resilience.Community Impact & Partnerships: Giving Back with PurposeThe project is rooted in community and driven by impact. Tatum's team is launching several partnerships to bring this movement to more families.The Mymoodeo Wellness JournalCreated in partnership with Cultural Stories, the companion journal includes daily reflection prompts, coloring pages, and mindful activities designed to support children in expressing their emotions and exploring their thoughts in a healthy, constructive way.Back-to-School Wellness Backpack GiveawayIn collaboration with The Fountain Foundation, hundreds of children in underserved communities will receive backpacks filled with the album, journal, stress-relief tools, calming cards, and other therapeutic resources - promoting emotional wellness as they begin the new school year.

