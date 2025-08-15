FAA Safety Team Representative, Tom Luca Schneider, To Join 'Pilots To The Rescue' Mission

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Los Angeles-based helicopter pilot and FAA Safety Team Representative, Tom Luca Schneider, is joining a rescue mission with Pilots To The Rescue on August 16th, 2025"

Los Angeles, CA - August 15, 2025 - Los Angeles-based helicopter pilot and FAA Safety Team Representative, Tom Luca Schneider, is joining a rescue mission with Pilots To The Rescue on August 16th, 2025. The mission requires the retrieval of 4 cats and 20 dogs from multiple shelters in the Myrtle Beach, SC area to be transported to local shelters in the New Jersey area, where they will have a better chance of being adopted.

The 28-year-old helicopter pilot and FAA Safety Team Representative will be accompanying a team in New Jersey, the home base for Pilots To The Rescue, and journeying to Georgetown, SC, to visit the animals in the shelters and tour the facilities. Schneider will be on board the flight transporting these animals in need to shelters in New Jersey to get the care they need for survival.

“As pilots, we have a unique opportunity to use our skills for more than just flying from point A to point B,” says Schneider.“This mission is about giving these animals a second chance at life, and I'm honored to be part of the team making that possible.”

Pilots To The Rescue is a volunteer-driven organization that mobilizes pilots to provide emergency transportation for at-risk animals, ensuring they receive the care they need and a second chance at adoption. Each year, approximately 920,000 animals in U.S. shelters are euthanized-a number that could be dramatically reduced by transporting animals from overcrowded shelters to rescues and adoption centers with the resources to help them find their forever homes.

This year, Pilots To The Rescue is celebrating their 10th anniversary and the completion of over 330 missions with plans to continue growing with their new aircraft, 'Big Paw', which allows the team to transport a greater number of animals at a time. While the team is focused on saving animals, they strongly believe they are also saving people by allowing them to find their new furry companions.

"One thing I've realized doing this work is that a lot of times, the animals save us. It's important to remember that we're not just rescuing animals, we're also transforming human lives. I often hear heartwarming stories from people who've adopted cats or dogs, sharing how these animals brought them immense joy and companionship. Those stories are incredibly inspiring, and they're one of the many reasons I dedicate myself to this mission,” said Michael Schneider, Founder and Executive Director of Pilots To The Rescue, who, coincidentally, shares the same last name as Tom.

