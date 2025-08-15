Energizer® Introduces First Collaboration With Jeep® Brand

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "With this collaboration, the Jeep brand and Energizer are inspiring the next generation of explorers, adventurers and outdoor lovers to get out and stay out longer," said Lori Shambro, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Energizer Holdings. "We've combined the legendary off-road spirit of the Jeep brand with the innovative lighting technology from Energizer to deliver reliable and adventure-ready products."

From trail-ready gear to campsite essentials, every light in the collection was built to go the distance, matching the endurance and versatility of the Jeep lifestyle. Designed with real-world functionality in mind, the collection features a range of handsfree, area, handheld and novelty lighting options-all equipped with optimal brightness combined with on-the-go flexibility to keep adventures going on and off the road. The product lineup includes:



Sleek Metal Flashlight – This sleek design makes it perfect for everyday carry, camping, or travel while providing up to 1,250 lumens of brightness. Crafted from aircraft grade aluminum, it includes built in magnets and an adjustable clip for hands-free use.

Power Indicator Flashlight – This flashlight features a digital display showing real time battery life and runtime, so you're always in control. Adjust brightness to manage your remaining battery life and stay prepared from dusk to dawn adventures!

Multi-Purpose Handsfree Light – The rechargeable all-in-one hands-free light goes wherever you do! Clip it, attach it, or wear it, perfect for on-the-go moments and everyday adventures. Motion sensor technology allows for true hands-free use.

Hybrid Metal Headlamp – The brightest headlamp in the collection providing up to 2,100 lumens of brightness, this hybrid powered headlamp is designed to keep up with every twist and turn of your journey. Whether you're blazing a trail or setting up camp after dark, count on rugged Jeep durability and trusted Energizer power to light the way.

Hybrid Lantern+ – This uniquely designed area light was built for versatility, including features such as hybrid power, internal storage, built in Powerbank, removable puck light and 1,000 lumens of brightness to keep your adventure going.

Key Chain Light – This ultra-portable keychain light is instantly bright with a single touch, quickly lighting up adventures on or off the road. Attach it to your keys, backpack, or belt loop so you're always ready for the journey ahead.

High Lumen Metal Flashlight – The brightest flashlight in the collection, this flashlight delivers maximum brightness with up to 10,000 lumens in Boost mode and doubles as a power bank! Making this the ultimate companion to light the way with your next adventure. Hybrid Headlamp – This lightweight headlamp delivers powerful illumination along with the flexibility of hybrid power, with the convenience to recharge or use primary batteries. With red, green and white LED modes, it's built for trails, campsites, and every journey in between!

"As category leaders with a shared legacy of performance and trust, the Jeep and Energizer brands make a powerful team," said Robin Freed James, Director, Licensing and Merchandise at Jeep Brand. "This collaboration brings together two trusted names to deliver reliable, high-performance lighting solutions built for wherever adventure leads."

This strategic licensing program marks a step forward for Energizer in their commitment to innovation and category expansion. For more information on Energizer, please visit . For more information on the Jeep brand, please visit .

Energizer Holdings, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, USA, is one of the world's largest manufacturers of primary batteries and portable lighting products and is anchored by its globally recognized brands Energizer, EVEREADY, Rayovac, and VARTA. Energizer is also a leading designer and marketer of automotive fragrance and appearance products from recognized brands such as A/C Pro, Armor All, Bahama & Co., California Scents, Driven, Eagle One, LEXOL, Nu Finish, Refresh Your Car!, and STP. As a global branded distributor of consumer products, our mission is to be the leader in our categories by better serving consumers and customers. Visit for more details.

For more than 80 years, Jeep has been the global leader in SUVs, delivering legendary off-road capability, advanced technology and exceptional versatility for those who seek adventure. With a commitment to innovation, the Jeep brand offers a diverse lineup of vehicles powered by internal combustion engines, hybrid technology and all-electric drivetrains. The brand's dedication to customer satisfaction is reflected in Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that provides exclusive benefits and 24/7 support. Built on a heritage of freedom, adventure, authenticity and passion, Jeep continues to set the standard for rugged, yet refined vehicles designed to conquer it all.

