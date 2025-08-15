Faraday Future Reminds The Public That It Will Announce A Major Strategy Upgrade With Its Dual-Flywheel & Dual-Bridge Eco Strategy On August 16Th, At Pebble Beach

FF wraps up its 5-day countdown today, leading up to the August 16 announcement. The 5 teasers each uniquely defined specific components of the Company's new strategy and will unveil respective updates.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFAI) (“Faraday Future”,“FF” or the“Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, reminds the public that a major strategic upgrade for the Company will be announced this coming Saturday August 16th, at Pebble Beach, to kick off the second chapter of FF's Bridge Strategy. This will not only be a major milestone in the evolution of FF's Bridge Strategy, and FF expects that it may create new opportunities for growth.

The announcement is part of a series of activities that FF and the FX brands will host and participate in, centered around the famed 2025 Monterey Car Week, held in Pebble Beach from August 14-17.

The Company also wrapped up its 5-day countdown today, leading up to the August 16 announcement. The 5 teasers will each uniquely highlight specific components of the Company's new strategy.

Day 1 – Treasury

The meta-chemistry of Web2 and Web3, a systematic approach to centralized management of corporate funds and assets. More than just reserve and allocation, it's a capital structure enhancer.

C? Treasury

How will FFAI redefine the treasury?

Last Countdown Day to Dual-Flywheel & Dual-Bridge Eco-Strategy Unveiling

August 16, 7:30 PM PDT at Pebble Beach, California.

FF will unveil“C? Treasury.”

Join us and witness the moment!

Day 2 – Index

A statistical measure of the overall performance of a group of assets. It tracks assets like stocks and bonds. Inclusion may help boost visibility, liquidity, and capital appeal. FFAI is part of the Nasdaq Composite and, in 2025, the Russell 3000® and Microcap® indexes.

Day 3 - Eco-chemistry

A business model in which a company builds a cross-sector ecosystem that enables deep integration, synergy, and mutual reinforcement across different business units-triggering chemical reactions that generate new elements and new value, ultimately creating outcomes where 1 + 1 > 2, and unlocking significant returns.

Day 4 - Flywheel Effect

A management and growth framework that builds a self-reinforcing loop through a few key actions. Continuous investment strengthens product capabilities, user satisfaction, and operational efficiency, each driving the others forward like a flywheel, spinning faster and steadier as momentum builds.

Day 5 - FF Bridge Strategy

Launched in May 2024, the FF Bridge Strategy leverages our“Light 4, Swift 4, Focused 5, Empowering 5” Model to unite global supply chain strengths with the innovation in the U.S. This approach powers FX, our scalable mass-market brand, and unlock four blue ocean opportunities in the U.S. AIEV market.

Pebble Beach activities will include:

Company update and announcement

Location: Pebble Beach, CA

Date/time: Saturday August 16, 7:30pm PDT

FF & FX Futurists' Experience Monterey Car Week

Vehicles included: FF 91 2.0 + FX Super One

Event: Monterey Car Week

Location: Pebble Beach, CA

Date: Friday, August 15 to Sunday, August 17

Online Campaigns

Join the Ride - On the Road or Online

FF invites you to witness FF 91 and FX Super One as they embark on their scenic journey from Los Angeles to Monterey.

FF encourages the public to capture and share their encounters with the FF 91 and FX Super One along the route or during the event in Monterey. Selected photography and video content may be featured across FF and Faraday X official social platforms, offering contributors the opportunity to be part of this exciting event.

FX Super One F.A.C.E. Co-Creation Challenge

The FX Super One made its first global debut in Los Angeles on July 17, revealing the world's first Super EAI F.A.C.E. (Front AI Communication Ecosystem). FF cordially invites the public to join its Co-Creation initiative: Design Its Face. Define Its Soul. Unleash your imagination and upload your creative designs for the Super EAI F.A.C.E. Create your own unique vehicle EAI Avatar for the future-and give every vehicle a soul, emotion, and personality.

Faraday Future is a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company. Founded in 2014, the Company's mission is to disrupt the automotive industry by creating a user-centric, technology-first, and smart driving experience. Faraday Future's flagship model, the FF 91, exemplifies its vision for luxury, innovation, and performance. The FX strategy aims to introduce mass production models equipped with state-of-the-art luxury technology similar to the FF 91, targeting a broader market with middle-to-low price range offerings. FF is committed to redefining mobility through AI innovation.

