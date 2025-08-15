Regen Biopharma Discusses Potential Impact Of Hemaxellerate On Chemotherapy Treament Market
Regen sees substantial potential in treating chemotherapy-induced bone marrow suppression, a market projected to be valued at well in excess of $1 billion annually. HemaXellerate is designed to stimulate bone marrow regeneration following injury caused by autoimmune conditions, chemotherapy, or radiation.
- HemaXellerate is comprised of cells extracted from the patient's own fat tissue and processed using a proprietary method to induce a biological response in the patient that heals damaged bone marrow and restores the body's ability to generate healthy blood cells.
“Aplastic anemia patients without access to bone marrow transplantation face limited options,” said Dr. David Koos, Chairman and CEO of Regen BioPharma.“With FDA clearance to begin clinical trials, HemaXellerate has the potential to redefine the treatment landscape-not just for aplastic anemia but for a wide range of hematological disorders. This is a pivotal moment for our company as we work to deliver life-changing therapies to patients worldwide.”
To ensure the trial's success, Regen BioPharma has partnered with a clinical research organization (CRO) known for its expertise in conducting complex trials. Once initiated, the study is expected to reach completion within 12 to 14 months.
- Opportunity: Aplastic anemia is a rare disease with high unmet medical need, offering the potential for accelerated regulatory pathways and market exclusivity.
Massive Market Potential: Expansion into chemotherapy-induced bone marrow suppression could unlock a multi-billion-dollar market.
Strategic Execution: Collaboration with a leading CRO ensures focused execution and timeline adherence.
Regen BioPharma, Inc. is a publicly traded biotechnology company (OTC ID: RGBP) and (OTC ID: RGBPP). The Company is focused on the immunology and immunotherapy space. The Company is focused on rapidly advancing novel technologies through pre-clinical and Phase I/ II clinical trials. Currently, the Company is focused on mRNA and small molecule therapies for treating cancer and autoimmune disorders. Additional information on Regen BioPharma is available at .
Disclaimer: This news announcement may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject to include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition and other material risks.
