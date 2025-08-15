Cingulate Provides Management Team Update

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Jennifer Callahan, Chief Financial Officer, appointed Interim CEO

Board member, Jay Roberts appointed Executive Chairman

KANSAS CITY, Kan., Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: CING) The Board of Directors of Cingulate Inc. (“Cingulate”) announced that it has placed Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Shane J. Schaffer, PharmD, on administrative leave in connection with ongoing legal matters unrelated to the company and its operations. In addition, Jennifer Callahan, Cingulate's Chief Financial Officer, has been appointed interim CEO to ensure business continuity and operational stability. Ms. Callahan will retain her responsibilities as Chief Financial Officer. Healthcare industry veteran and current Cingulate board member Jay Roberts has been appointed Executive Chairman, bringing decades of operational expertise to directly support the management team's strategic initiatives.

"Cingulate remains committed to its mission to bring CTx-1301 to patients with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder with its recent new drug application filing submission to the FDA in July. The Board has full confidence in Cingulate's leadership team to guide the Company forward, and our commitment to science, innovation, and building shareholder value is as strong as ever. We continue to move forward with focus and a steadfast dedication," said Jay Roberts, Executive Chairman.

Ms. Callahan joined Cingulate in 2017, bringing decades of executive leadership, finance and accounting experience. Beginning her career with Deloitte, she served in various roles in the firm's audit practice. Ms. Callahan holds a CPA designation and received a BSBA in Accounting and Finance from Creighton University.

Ms. Callahan continues to be supported by a seasoned executive team that includes Dr. Matt Brams (Cingulate Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer), Dr. Raul Silva (Cingulate Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer) and Nilay Patel (Chief Legal Officer) all of whom have extensive experience in the ADHD category.



About Cingulate Inc.



Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ: CING), is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary PTR drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of next-generation pharmaceutical products, designed to improve the lives of patients suffering from frequently diagnosed conditions characterized by burdensome daily dosing regimens and suboptimal treatment outcomes. With an initial focus on the treatment of ADHD, Cingulate is identifying and evaluating additional therapeutic areas where PTR technology may be employed to develop future product candidates, including to treat anxiety disorders. Cingulate is headquartered in Kansas City. For more information, visit Cingulate.com .

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements include all statements, other than statements of historical fact, regarding our current views and assumptions with respect to future events regarding our business, including statements with respect to our plans, assumptions, expectations, beliefs and objectives with respect to product development, clinical studies, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statements that are predictive in nature. These statements are generally identified by the use of such words as“may,”“could,”“should,”“would,”“believe,”“anticipate,”“forecast,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“plan,”“continue,”“outlook,”“will,”“potential” and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. Readers are cautioned that any forward-looking information provided by us or on our behalf is not a guarantee of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the“Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 27, 2025, and our other filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no duty to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

Investor & Media Relations:

Thomas Dalton

Vice President, Corporate Communications, Cingulate

...

(913) 942-2301