Green Box To Open 2026 Artist Residency Applications On September 2

Green Mountain Falls, Colorado, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nestled beneath America's Mountain, Pikes Peak, Green Box invites artists from around the world to apply for its acclaimed 2026 Artist Residency Program, opening on September 2nd. Green Box, a premier and growing arts incubator, is known for transforming Colorado's Front Range into a creative destination, including hosting Colorado's first Skyspace by James Turrell and the regions first Skynet Art Installation by acclaimed Burning Man and Coachella artist, Patrick Shearn of Poetic Kinetics. Now entering its 18th year, the celebrated Annual Arts Festival continues to be a cornerstone of this vibrant arts hub.

Interested artists have until September 30th, 2025, to submit their applications for the 2026 program. Due to overwhelming interest in the Artist Residency Program and a backlog of innovative, high-quality projects, Green Box will be selecting only a few residencies for 2026, making the process especially competitive.

Green Box's Artist Residency Program offers artists spanning all artistic disciplines and career stages the opportunity to develop work while immersing themselves in the intimate community of Green Mountain Falls and the broader Pikes Peak region. The program has welcomed distinguished artists including American Ballet Theatre, Grammy Award-winning guitarist Bill Frisell, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Neena Pathak, and prominent furniture designer CoCo Ree Lemery.

"The artists and projects that have been developed through our artist in residency program have provided exemplary opportunities over the last few years,” says Green Box Executive Director Scott Levy. "I couldn't be more excited to read, look and listen to the compelling applications we are sure to receive during this cycle."

In 2026, Green Box will exclusively be providing 3-4 new open project residency opportunities tailored to the unique proposals received during the application process.

Residency deliverables will be determined in collaboration with selected artists. Community engagement is a core component of both the application and residency experience, reflecting Green Box's commitment to fostering meaningful connections between visiting artists and the Green Mountain Falls community.

Application Information

Green Box welcomes submissions from artists around the globe. The application deadline is Tuesday, September 30, 2025, and only completed applications will be considered. There is no application fee. Applicants should note that personal transportation is essential for daily life in Green Mountain Falls; artists may bring their own vehicle or arrange a rental.

Selected artists will stay at The Shed, Green Box's purpose-built artist housing. Each unit includes a Smart TV, high-speed Wi-Fi, and landline telephone, along with 24/7 access to studio space and laundry facilities. Communal amenities feature an outdoor fire pit, barbecue grill, and hot tub. Weekly housekeeping services are provided.

All resident artists receive financial support through a Green Box provided stipend.



Individual Artists: $9,000

Duo Residencies: $12,000 Trio or Larger Ensemble Residencies: $15,000

Application Submission

Applications must be completed online at where full details and the direct application link can be found in the Programs - Artists in Residence section. Questions may be directed to ... .

CONTACT: Anna Faye Hunter Green Box 7194653065 ...