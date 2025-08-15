Hanson Builders Hosts Ribbon Cutting For St. Jude Dream Home® Showplace
A Community Achievement
This event marks the completion of the first-ever St. Jude Dream Home® Showplace in Minnesota. The entire team at Hanson Builders is honored to participate in this work and proud to support the mission of St. Jude. Hanson Builders is also grateful for the partnership of national sponsors like Brizo®, Shaw Industries®, Trane®, Bosch®, and Kichler Lighting®, and for everyone who has helped raise awareness about this special home project. We all share this achievement.
Crafted with Love
After breaking ground on the home in November 2024, Hanson Builders carried out every step of the design and construction process with special care. The home is distinguished by Hanson Builders' signature craftsmanship, sustainable building practices, luxury finishes, and meticulous attention to detail.
Join the Fight Against Childhood Cancer
The St. Jude Dream Home® Showplace will be open to the public for viewing during the Fall 2025 Parade of Homes® as a Dream Home. The event will run noon–6 p.m. every Friday through Sunday from September 5–28. Admission will be $5. Hanson Builders invites prospective homeowners to tour the home during this time and experience its inspiring design and innovative features. Those who purchase the property will acquire an outstanding home and contribute to the important mission of St. Jude.
Community members can also support St. Jude through direct donations, volunteering, and spreading the word about their mission. Learn more about the St. Jude Dream Home® Showplace and how you can make a difference at stjude/mplsshowplace .
About Hanson Builders
Hanson Builders has been designing and building award-winning custom homes throughout Minnesota for over 40 years. We are a family-owned and operated company that prioritizes uncompromising quality, a truly personal experience, and complete transparency throughout the building process. Learn more about Hanson Builders at hansonbuilders .
About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was largely considered incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80%, and it won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes to help doctors and researchers at local hospitals and cancer centers around the world improve the quality of treatment and care for even more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live.
Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness, and support the St. Jude mission by donating at stjude .
Media Contact:
Luke Hanson
763-360-9942
[email protected]
SOURCE Hanson Builders
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
India Luxury Goods Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth Statistics And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Meal Subscription Business Plan And Feasibility Study 2025: Costs, Operations & Market Outlook
- What Factors Are Driving The Brazil Renewable Energy Market In 2025?
- India Higher Education Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2025-2033
- Where Are The Major Product And Distribution Segments In Brazil Nutricosmetics Market?
- Global Tissue Paper Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 2,057.9 Billion, CAGR Of 5.0% By 2033.
- Nursing Training School Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment