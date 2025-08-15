Hanson Builders Hosts Ribbon Cutting For St. Jude Dream Home® Showplace

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The $1.9 million home is located in the desirable Evanswood neighborhood of Maple Grove, Minn. Net proceeds from the sale of the home will be donated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospitalto support their vital mission: Finding Cures. Saving Children.

A Community Achievement

This event marks the completion of the first-ever St. Jude Dream Home® Showplace in Minnesota. The entire team at Hanson Builders is honored to participate in this work and proud to support the mission of St. Jude. Hanson Builders is also grateful for the partnership of national sponsors like Brizo®, Shaw Industries®, Trane®, Bosch®, and Kichler Lighting®, and for everyone who has helped raise awareness about this special home project. We all share this achievement.

Crafted with Love

After breaking ground on the home in November 2024, Hanson Builders carried out every step of the design and construction process with special care. The home is distinguished by Hanson Builders' signature craftsmanship, sustainable building practices, luxury finishes, and meticulous attention to detail.

Join the Fight Against Childhood Cancer

The St. Jude Dream Home® Showplace will be open to the public for viewing during the Fall 2025 Parade of Homes® as a Dream Home. The event will run noon–6 p.m. every Friday through Sunday from September 5–28. Admission will be $5. Hanson Builders invites prospective homeowners to tour the home during this time and experience its inspiring design and innovative features. Those who purchase the property will acquire an outstanding home and contribute to the important mission of St. Jude.

Community members can also support St. Jude through direct donations, volunteering, and spreading the word about their mission. Learn more about the St. Jude Dream Home® Showplace and how you can make a difference at stjude/mplsshowplace .

About Hanson Builders

Hanson Builders has been designing and building award-winning custom homes throughout Minnesota for over 40 years. We are a family-owned and operated company that prioritizes uncompromising quality, a truly personal experience, and complete transparency throughout the building process. Learn more about Hanson Builders at hansonbuilders .

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was largely considered incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80%, and it won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes to help doctors and researchers at local hospitals and cancer centers around the world improve the quality of treatment and care for even more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live.

Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness, and support the St. Jude mission by donating at stjude .

Media Contact:

Luke Hanson

763-360-9942

[email protected]

SOURCE Hanson Builders