Ielo Joins The Connectbase Ecosystem To Expand Access And Strengthen Connectivity Across France
By joining Connectbase, ielo enhances visibility into its network, automates quoting and workflows, and streamlines collaboration with ecosystem partners. The partnership supports ielo's commitment to performance, efficiency, and nationwide scalability.
"We're excited to welcome ielo to the Connectbase ecosystem," said Ben Edmond, CEO of Connectbase. "Their operational model and infrastructure quality align perfectly with our mission to digitize and simplify global connectivity."
About ielo
Created in 2016, ielo is an independent telecom infrastructure operator based in France, specializing in next-generation fiber optic networks for business. Its fully owned infrastructure covers over 3,300 urban areas and supports dark fiber, DIA, FTTO, and wavelength (Waves) services. ielo operates 12 regional technical centers and is present in more than 200 data centers nationwide, offering tailored, high-performance solutions with 24/7 support and no cross-connect requirements.
About Connectbase
Connectbase is the global ecosystem for buying and selling connectivity. Its platform, The Connected World , automates serviceability, pricing, and approvals across billions of locations in more than 150 countries. Built on trust, intelligence, and transparency, Connectbase helps providers and buyers scale smarter, sell faster, and grow through a fully digitized, connected ecosystem.
