Columbia Banking System Announces $0.36 Per Common Share Dividend

TACOMA, Wash., Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Banking System, Inc. ("Columbia"Nasdaq: COLB ), parent company of Columbia Bank,1today announced its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.36 per common share, payable September 15, 2025, to shareholders of record as of August 29, 2025.

About Columbia

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (Nasdaq: COLB ) is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington and is the parent company of Columbia Bank (dba: Umpqua Bank), an award-winning western U.S. regional bank. Columbia Bank is the largest bank headquartered in the Northwest and one of the largest banks headquartered in the West with locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Washington. With over $50 billion in assets, Columbia Bank combines the resources, sophistication, and expertise of a national bank with a commitment to deliver superior, personalized service. The bank supports consumers and businesses through a full suite of services, including retail and commercial banking; Small Business Administration lending; institutional and corporate banking; and equipment leasing. Columbia Bank customers also have access to comprehensive investment and wealth management expertise as well as healthcare and private banking through Columbia Wealth Advisors and Columbia Trust Company, a division of Columbia Bank. Learn more at .

Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which can be identified by words such as "may," "expected," "anticipate," "continue," or other comparable words. In addition, all statements other than statements of historical facts that address activities that Columbia expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Readers are encouraged to read the SEC reports of Columbia, particularly its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the Fiscal Year ended December 31, 2024 and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2025, for meaningful cautionary language discussing why actual results may vary materially from those anticipated by management.

1 Note : Columbia renamed Umpqua Bank to "Columbia Bank" effective July 1, 2025, and it will begin doing business under the Columbia Bank name and brand beginning on September 1, 2025.

