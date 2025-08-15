CNRC Reports Q2 2025 Financials Period Ending June 30, 2025 Provides Shareholder Update On Portfolio Companies

CHARLESTON, W.Va., Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Surya Oil & Gas Corp. (OTCID: CNRC), ( "SOGC" or the "Company" ) formerly known as Cunningham Natural Resources Corp., today reported results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2025, and provided an update on its portfolio companies.



Total revenue for three months was $ 3,503,039 vs $ 4,378,799

Total earnings for three months were $ 1,600,211 vs $ 2,772,965

Total revenue for six months was $ 6,604,871 vs $ 4,292,940 ,

Total earnings for six months were $ 2,033,488 vs $ 2,706,961

Total assets for the period were $ 75,261,456 vs $ 75,334,234 The Company recorded a net asset value (NAV) of $0.15 per share for Q2 2025

The Company currently provides advisory services to its portfolio companies based on a percentage of assets under management , recognizing revenue on a quarterly basis and accepting payment in the form of securities.

SOGC announced the following corporate updates:



The Company executed a change of control agreement for the purchase of all Series A Preferred shares by Aruna Holdings LLC, providing at least 80% control of the Company and is accompanied by additional related agreements . The transaction s are expected to be completed in the third quarter.

The Company agreed to appoint Manish Patel and Hemal Rathod to the Board of Directors joining Frank Kristan who remains a Director. Subsequently , Hemal Rathod was appointed Chief Executive Officer and Michael R. Gavenchak was appointed as President. Ryan Cuningham continues to serve as General Manager of the Company's subsidiary, Cunningham Energy LLC.

The Company announced the recommencement of field operations across its core acreage of 38,000 acres in West Virginia. Initial work includes road and site development aimed at optimizing production from existing oil wells and for future drilling activity.

The Company engaged Harbor Access, a strategic investor relations firm known for its work with high-growth and international issuers. This partnership is intended to enhance market visibility, strengthen communication with existing shareholders, and support outreach to investors as the Company advances its expansion strategy.

The Company upgraded to the OTCID Basic Market from the OTC Pink Current effective July 1, 2025, reflecting the Company's commitment to stronger governance and long-term growth. The OTCID tier requires timely financial disclosures, annual management certification, and ongoing compliance, providing investors with a more transparent platform.

The Company agreed to license the proprietary KuberaTM technology from Aruna Holdings, LLC 's subsidiary, Surya Energy Services LLC ("Surya"). Surya's KuberaTM technology provides cutting-edge hydrocarbon detection with significantly greater accuracy and efficiency than conventional methods. Worldwide Diversified Holdings, Inc is pursuing a potential acquisition of a public trading company to facilitate public trading of its common shares along with the filing of Form 15c211.

About Surya Oil & Gas Corp.

Surya Oil & Gas Corp. (OTCID: CNRC), is a portfolio company of Aruna Holdings LLC, focused on advancing traditional oil and gas development alongside strategic investments in the energy and digital transition. With a global investment mandate, Surya Oil & Gas prioritizes sustainability, operational efficiency, and long-term value creation.

About Surya Energy Services, LLC

Surya Energy Services LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aruna Holdings LLC, operates with next generation carbon neutral oil and gas survey and production networks. Surya developed and operates its own proprietary technology under the KUBERATM trademark.

About Aruna Holdings LLC

Aruna Holdings LLC owns an 80% interest in Surya Oil & Gas Corp. Aruna maintains a diverse portfolio of affiliated business interests across the health and wellness, real estate, hospitality, oil and gas, alternative energy, and data center development sectors.

Corporate Contact:

Hemal Rathod, Chief Executive Officer

Surya Oil & Gas Corp.

Investor and Media Contact:

Investor Relations

[email protected]

Tel +1 475 477 9401

