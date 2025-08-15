Daniel W. Schatz, M.D. Now Offering Patients The Hybrid Choicetm Concierge Program From Concierge Choice Physicians

Daniel W. Schatz , M.D, Internal medicine physician from Medical Clinic of Houston, gives patients the option

for more time, service and exclusive one-to-one connectivity

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y., Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP) , the nation's leading full-service concierge medical service provider, announces today that Medical Clinic of Houston (MCH) internal medicine physician Daniel W. Schatz, M.D., is the latest physician to now offer CCP's Hybrid ChoiceTM, a unique healthcare program that gives patients the option of a more comprehensive, convenient and personal form of medical care.

Dr. Schatz is one of a growing number of physicians affiliated with large medical groups offering a hybrid membership model of care through Concierge Choice Physicians. The model is unique because it allows Dr. Schatz to continue to care for all his patients. Membership is not required; it is simply an option for those patients who want more time, enhanced service, medical advocacy, and the support that comes from having a close doctor/patient relationship.

"I'm incredibly grateful for all my patients," said Dr. Schatz, "and I'm pleased to offer them a choice in how they receive their care. That's why I decided to join many of my MCH colleagues in launching a Concierge Choice Hybrid program. I've seen firsthand how well it works, ensuring patients get the connectivity and support they desire, while allowing me to practice the kind of medicine I genuinely enjoy. It's a wonderful option for my patients."

Specific program benefits include: same-day or next-day appointments that are scheduled for longer duration so patients never feel rushed; the ability to schedule appointments with Dr. Schatz each time, rather than another available provider; greater connectivity with a direct members-only phone line at the office; convenient email communication, after hours support via Dr. Schatz's private cell number; enhanced medical advocacy with outside health providers and specialists; and a comprehensive annual exam with customized screenings for each patient.

"Medical Clinic of Houston is one of the best medical practices in Houston. They are dedicated to serving the needs of all their patients," said Keith Elgart, Chief Operating Officer at Concierge Choice Physicians. "We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Schatz and work with him, his patients and the whole team at MCH to help deliver the utmost in healthcare service and support."

Membership in the Hybrid Choice is limited so that Dr. Schatz can serve both members and nonmembers. The Hybrid Choice is available for an annual membership fee. For more information on the program or to join, contact Concierge Choice Physicians at (877) 888-5590.

About Daniel Schatz, MD

Dr. Schatz is board certified in Internal Medicine and a Fellow of the American College of Physicians. After graduating from University of Texas at Austin with High Honors in Biochemistry, Dr. Schatz completed his medical degree at University of Texas Southwestern Medical School at Dallas and residency at Washington University. With a strong interest in outpatient, preventive care, Dr. Schatz focuses on his patients' general well-being, as well as the management of multiple and complicated chronic or acute diseases, such as diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol.

About Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP)

Dedicated to providing real options for patients and physicians, Concierge Choice Physicians TM is the largest private provider of the full range of concierge programs available today-Hybrid and FullFlexTM. The company provides innovative, flexible and affordable models proven to work in medical practices of any size-from solo physicians to large medical practice corporations-both independent and affiliated with hospitals or health systems. Headquartered in Rockville Centre, NY, the company has worked with more than 1000 physicians in 35 states. For more information, please visit .

SOURCE CONCIERGE CHOICE PHYSICIANS

