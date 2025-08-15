Clinical Trial Application Success: CMC And Regulatory Insights From The US To Europe, Upcoming Webinar Hosted By Xtalks

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The speakers will explore CMC requirements, highlighting key technical challenges and practical solutions encountered during the early-phase development of both the drug substance and drug product. The speakers will also address the regulatory landscape, discussing EMA and FDA filing requirements, importation requirements for the EU and strategies for transitioning from US-based to EU-based trials.

Whether it's a robust CMC strategy or a well-planned regulatory approach, both play a crucial role in enhancing the success rate and efficiency of IND submissions. Join this webinar to learn how expert perspectives from CMC and regulatory specialists can help minimize regulatory gaps, optimize timelines and streamline early-phase development.

Join the featured speakers to explore:



Real-world insights on overcoming CMC hurdles during IND and CTA preparation

Approaches to aligning technical documentation with evolving regulatory expectations Lessons learned from supporting global submissions across the US and EU

Register to gain practical insights on optimizing IND and CTA submissions through aligned CMC and regulatory strategies.

Join William Lian, Director of Filing and Regulatory Affairs Office, BioDuro ; and Arna Hrund Arnardóttir, PhD, Senior Consultant, DADA Consultancy, for the live webinar on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, at 10am EDT (4pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Clinical Trial Application Success: CMC and Regulatory Insights from the US to Europe .

