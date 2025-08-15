Bel Fuse Announces Participation In The 16Th Annual Midwest IDEAS Conference
- 16th Annual Midwest IDEAS Conference
Lynn Hutkin, CFO
Mark Hodkinson, VP Finance & Corporate Controller
Tuesday, August 26, 2025
InterContinental Chicago Magnificent Mile
Conducting meetings throughout the day with a presentation at 10:15am ET
About Bel
Bel ( ) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military, aerospace, medical, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel's product groups include Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies), and Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components). The Company operates facilities around the world.
Company Contact:
Lynn Hutkin, CFO
...
Investor Contact:
Three Part Advisors
Jean Marie Young, Managing Director or Steven Hooser, Partner
631-418-4339
