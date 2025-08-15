Khalistani Supporters Would Not Insult Tricolour If They Knew Its History: Report
India's Tricolour is made up of three colours - saffron, white and green. "The top band is saffron, representing the country's strength and courage. The middle white band, with the Dharma Chakra, symbolizes peace and truth. The bottom green band represents fertility, growth, and the sanctity of the land. At the center is the Ashoka Chakra, taken from the Sarnath pillar built by Mauryan Emperor Ashoka in the 3rd century BCE. The intention behind displaying this wheel is to convey that life is dynamic - to stop is to die," the Khalsa Vox report mentioned.
"When the Tricolour was first designed before independence, the white band was placed on the top. However, Sikh community opposed it, resulting in saffron colour being placed at the top, with the sentiment that even a weak person would get strength after seeing it and contribute more powerfully to the freedom struggle of India," it added.
Earlier, a spinning wheel was present in the Tricolour instead of Ashok Chakra. However, later, Ashok Chakra replaced it and the Tricolour in its final form became saffron on top, white in the middle, and green at the bottom. This Tricolour then became the symbol of India's independence. It was officially adopted as the national flag after India attained freedom.
Since then, it is duty of every citizen of India to honour the Tricolour. Earlier, only government offices or officials were allowed to hoist the Tricolour. However, the flag is now also flown on people's homes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's started the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.
Prior to Independence Day, the Tricolour is sold in the markets and people display it on their homes and vehicles.
"People, including the Sikh community, should feel proud as their sacred colour is placed at the top of the Tricolour, However, nowadays, a concerning trend is being observed, even within India, where a major conspiracy seems to be at play - Sikh symbols are being changed from saffron to yellow. The traditional Nishan Sahib, which has always been saffron, is now increasingly being displayed in yellow - a matter that calls for serious reflection," stated the Khalsa Vox report.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
India Luxury Goods Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth Statistics And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Meal Subscription Business Plan And Feasibility Study 2025: Costs, Operations & Market Outlook
- What Factors Are Driving The Brazil Renewable Energy Market In 2025?
- India Higher Education Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2025-2033
- Where Are The Major Product And Distribution Segments In Brazil Nutricosmetics Market?
- Global Tissue Paper Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 2,057.9 Billion, CAGR Of 5.0% By 2033.
- Nursing Training School Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment