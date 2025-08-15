New West Technologies Announces Payfusion365 For Moneris Software Release

DALLAS, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New West Technologies, Inc., a pioneer in the payment integration industry and a trusted leader in Microsoft Dynamics 365 Commerce solutions, today announced the expansion of its international payments portfolio with the launch of PayFusion365 for Moneris. This advanced payment connector brings secure, PCI-compliant, and feature-rich transaction capabilities to Canadian merchants, empowering them with a truly cross-border, omnichannel payment solution.

Designed for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations, PayFusion365 for Moneris seamlessly integrates card-present, card-not-present, and eCommerce transactions, delivering a frictionless experience for merchants and customers alike. With New West's deep expertise in regulated retail and its reputation for innovation, this launch marks another milestone in the company's mission to provide scalable, global-ready payment connectors that meet the unique needs of diverse markets.

Expanded Feature Set for Moneris Merchants



Store Commerce for Web – Fully supported for online and remote sales

External Gift Card – Support for Moneris external gift card programs

Receipt Configuration – Flexible receipt formatting to align with business needs

Linked & Non-Linked Returns – Streamlined return workflows with or without original transaction data Store and Forward – Maintain transaction flow during network disruptions with automatic settlement upon reconnection

"Moneris is a trusted name in Canadian payments, and our integration brings their capabilities directly into Microsoft Dynamics 365 Store Commerce with the security, speed, and flexibility merchants expect," said George Muchae, Principal & Chief Strategy Officer at New West Technologies. "Our PayFusion365 platform is built for global commerce, giving our clients the ability to process transactions seamlessly across borders without sacrificing compliance or control."

PayFusion365 for Moneris underscores New West Technologies' commitment to empowering merchants with innovative, market-specific payment solutions. The company's growing portfolio now includes connectors for multiple U.S. and international processors, enabling retailers to streamline operations and enhance customer experiences in any geography.

For more information on how PayFusion365 for Moneris can revolutionize your payment processes, visit nwt365 .

About New West Technologies

New West Technologies is a leading provider of payment integration solutions, specializing in seamless, secure, and scalable payment connectors for Microsoft Dynamics 365. With a focus on innovation and customer success, we empower businesses to transform their payment operations and achieve their growth objectives.

Media Contact:

George Muchae, Principal & CRO, Business Development

[email protected]

1-800-466-7839

SOURCE New West Technologies, Inc.

