Nuwellis, Inc. To Present At The Webull Financial Corporate Connect Webinar Series: Biotech/Medtech
MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE), a medical technology company delivering fluid management solutions for critically ill patients, today announced that it will present at the Webull Financial Corporate Connect Webinar Series: Biotech/MedTech being held virtually August 19-21, 2025.
Details for the presentation are as follows:
Date/Time: Thursday, August 21, 2025 at 2:40 PM ET
Presenter: John Erb, President and Chief Executive Officer
Registration Link: HERE
About Webull Financial
Webull Financial is a leading online brokerage platform committed to empowering self-directed investors with innovative tools and cutting-edge technology. With low-cost trading on a wide range of assets, advanced charting tools, and real-time market data, Webull is revolutionizing the way individuals approach investing. The user-centric approach and commitment to staying at the forefront of industry trends underscore the mission to provide a seamless and rewarding experience for traders of all levels. Through the Webull Group, Webull Financial and its affiliates combine to serve tens of millions of users from over 180 countries worldwide. Securities and futures trading is offered to customers by Webull Financial LLC ("Webull Financial"), a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and a futures commission merchant registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Webull Financial is a member of the Financial Industry Authority (FINRA), the National Futures Association (NFA), and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). All investing is subject to risk, including the possible loss of principal. For more information about Webull, visit .
About Nuwellis
Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE) is a medical device company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload through science, collaboration, and innovation. The company is focused on commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow® system for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis is headquartered in Minneapolis, with a wholly owned subsidiary in Ireland. For more information visit or visit us on LinkedIn or X, formerly known as Twitter.
For further information, please contact:
Investor Contact:
JTC Team, LLC
Jenene Thomas
(908) 824-0775
...
Media Contact:
Leah McMullen
Director of Communications
...
