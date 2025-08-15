Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Uruguay's Industrial Council: Local Solutions For Real Industry Problems


2025-08-15 08:13:50
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Uruguay's Ministry of Industry, Energy and Mining just set up the Industrial Council, marking a clear change in how the country aims to tackle its industrial challenges.

Instead of only talking, officials want action. Government, business associations, labor unions, and universities now meet regularly, with the mission to solve real problems in key sectors such as beef, dairy, and metalworking.

This move responds to mounting pressures from rising global competition and high local costs-issues highlighted in official trade and labor reports.

Uruguay, a country of just over 3.4 million people, stands among the top thirty beef exporters and top twenty dairy producers in global rankings (Uruguay XXI, National Institute of Meat).

But these industries have struggled as demand fluctuates, operational costs climb, and foreign competitors step in. Government bulletins show half of Uruguay's export earnings still come from these sectors, so stability is essential.



To help, the Council's first action was to set up a nationwide registry of industrial workers. This database will track skills, age, and gender to give a clear picture of who works in manufacturing and related fields.
Uruguay's Council Boosts Local Industry
The National Institute of Statistics points out that this data will help the government respond faster if factories close or if the job market changes suddenly.

Uruguay's government expects that sharing responsibility among public officials, business leaders, and workers will lead to smarter policies and practical fixes.

Instead of copying international strategies, they want solutions that match Uruguay 's realities-a point made in every Ministry of Industry announcement on the Council.

The Council also aims to include sectors like forestry, audiovisual media, and wood products as new growth opportunities. By prioritizing clear data, teamwork, and homegrown ideas, Uruguay aims to make its industries more competitive and resilient.

The Industrial Council stands out for bringing everyone to the table and focusing on the country's own strengths, a model other nations facing similar pressures might consider. Every official source stresses: this is not just talk, but a commitment to real, local action in uncertain times.

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

